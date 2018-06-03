Fort Worth
- CrimeOfficer Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson In Her Home Has Been Indicted For MurderHer family is ready for the long road ahead of them.By Erika Marie
- CrimeFort Worth Police Officer Fatally Shoots Black Woman In Her Own HomeThe police officer went through her backyard and fired without presenting himself or asking any questions. By Noah C
- MusicYella Beezy Responds To T.I. Calling Him Out About Woman Attacked In DallasT.I. wanted to know why Dallas rappers didn't rally together.By Erika Marie
- MusicTay-K Is The Alleged Ringleader Of A Prison Gang He Named: "The Rug-Rats"The prosecution is filing quite the dossier on Tay-K's alleged prison gang activity.By Devin Ch
- MixtapesKenny B Drops Off "Gang Lingo" ProjectKenny B arrives with "Gang Lingo."By Milca P.
- Society13-Year Old Charged With Murder After Stabbing Friend At SleepoverThings turned deadly when two teenagers got into a physical altercation.By Milca P.