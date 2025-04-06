Jace! Returns To Fort Worth's "Greenway" To Rediscover His Purpose As He Enters Next Chapter

Jace!, the Fort Worth rapper, returns with Greenway, an anticipated 13-track album. It marks a bold evolution, fusing raw emotion with stripped-down, atmospheric production. The project reflects the chaos, clarity, and conviction that define his journey—less a personal diary, more a battle cry for autonomy in an oversaturated industry. Every production on Greenway is deliberate. The minimalist soundscape leaves space for Jace!’s voice to cut through—confessional, fractured, and honest. He doesn’t hide behind filters or trends. Instead, he distills his experience into something that feels urgent and unpolished in the best way.

“Greenway The Intro” sets the tone with dreamy, melancholic production and lyrics full of quiet ache. That energy runs through tracks like “Karly Wit A K” and “I’ll Be Damned,” where Jace! balances vulnerability and defiance. He leans into regret on “Ain’t Proud Of It,” while “F**k The Industry” delivers an unfiltered critique of fame, control, and false promises. It’s sharp, unafraid, and deeply personal.

Fans have praised the album for its emotional clarity. SoundCloud comments reflect a sense of connection, with listeners calling it a breakthrough moment. Greenway doesn’t chase approval—it documents a shift in tone, purpose, and vision. The album captures Jace! at a crossroads. He’s outgrown the SoundCloud rap label but hasn’t abandoned its raw spirit. Greenway is a declaration of growth and independence, told in his own words and set to his own pace.

Greenway - Jace!

Official Tracklist

Greenway The Intro​

2. Karly Wit A K​

3. I'll Be Damned​

4. Ain't Proud Of It​

5. F**k The Industry​

6. Back Against The Wall​

7. Trickin Ain't Pimpin​

8. Letsgo2war!​

9. U Got Estogen

10. Smoke Is Free​

11. Ur Just Like Them​

12. Merican Wheels