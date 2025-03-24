Jace! Shows Love To Kodak Black With "Karly Wit A K" Single

If you are a die-hard Kodak Black fan, this melody from Jace! may sound extremely familiar to you. The rapper also has a new tape coming.

It became popular amongst his fans; however, the song has yet to see the light of day. If you want to hear it, click this link here. It has a more melodic R&B flair from the sounds of it and its a mode that Black doesn't get appreciated enough for. Well, Jace! has brought this beloved concept to streaming and he's titled it "Karly Wit A K." He references the creation of the track while shouting out the hitmaker for the idea. "She want me to get her, she like, "Hey, mister" (Woah, woah) / Top Kid Kodak, be my Carly with a K (Bleh)." He even nails the melody on the chorus pretty much to a tee. It's cool little moment for Jace! who's in the middle of an album rollout. He's going to be dropping Greenway this spring, with an expected release date set for April 4.

Fort Worth, Texas rapper, producer, and all of the above talent Jace! is giving Kodak Black fans something to be happy about. The frequent/former collaborator of streamer PlaqueBoyMax has a new song out called "Karly Wit A K." If you constantly follow the Florida MC, that title might sound familiar to you. And when you hear this single, the picture may become even clearer. But if both of those things aren't helping you out, then we got you. Roughly a year ago or so, Kodak shared an a cappella snippet while either driving or riding in a car. Fans dubbed it "Carly With A K" based on him singing/rapping what sounded like a chorus of sorts.

