Jace! Lost Respect For PlaqueBoyMax After Toosii War

PlaqueBoyMax's affiliation with Toosii has caused issues between the streamer and popular influencer Jace!. Jace's issue with Max stems from influencers collaborating to build their respective platforms while real-life street issues feaster. "I did lose a lot of respect for a lot because all are just trying to grow these platforms up and having a good segment," says Jace! on livestream. "Whole time, there's some real-life sh*t, and now all my business is in these little kids face. But I'm not blaming nobody."

Jace laters suggests that PlaqueBoyMax put business over morals. "I feel like you put business over morals," says Jace!. "I feel like you did some sh*t and exposed your fanbase to some sh*t they shouldn't even be listening too." Toosii has not commented on the issues between PlaqueBoyMax and Jace!. PlaqueBoyMax has not responded to Jace! yet. Max has been busy collaborating on new music with DDG, Central Cee, and, of course, Toosii. Toosii has been on the Last Lap Tour with Rod Wave and Moneybagg Yo since last 2024.

Jace! & PlaqueBoyMax Beef Over Toosii

Toosii and Jace! recently clashed in one of PlaqueBoyMax's infamous "diss wars," but what started as a lyrical battle quickly turned personal. During the exchange, Toosii dropped a bombshell, claiming in a diss track that he had slept with Jace's girlfriend. The judges reacted with intrigue, but Jace wasted no time shutting it down.