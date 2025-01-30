Justin Tucker Faces Disturbing Sexual Misconduct Allegations From Massage Therapists

Ravens star kicker Justin Tucker is facing accusations of allegedly engaging in “inappropriate behavior” by six massage therapists who spoke with the Baltimore Banner for a new piece published on Thursday. Two spas in particular allege the behavior was so egregious that they banned him from ever returning. Tucker and his attorney's have already released a statement denying the story.

Addressing a tip they received, earlier this month, reporters for the Banner reached out to several massage therapists about Tucker. Six recalled allegedly disturbing experiences with the legendary kicker that occurred between 2012 and 2016. “I’ve told people about this over the years, and they either act like it’s hot goss[ip] or a joke,” one of them told the outlet. “But it was really degrading.” The alleged behavior includes exposing his penis, brushing it against two of the massage therapists, and leaving ejaculate behind on the table.

Justin Tucker Denies The Allegations

Tucker addressed the situation in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday afternoon. “The allegations in The Baltimore Banner article about me are unequivocally false,” he wrote. “Throughout my career as a professional athlete, I have always sought to conduct myself with the utmost professionalism. I have never before been accused of misconduct of any kind, and I have never been accused of acting inappropriately in front of a massage therapist or during a massage therapy session or during other bodywork. I have never received any complaints from a massage therapist, have never been dismissed from a massage therapy or bodywork session, and have never been told that I was not welcome at any spa or other place of business.”