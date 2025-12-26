Blueface Girlfriend Says She Doesn't Care If He Cheats With Other Women

Blueface is once again the topic of conversation. This time thanks to one of his (several) situationships who is making it very clear that she’s unbothered by his reputation. During a recent livestream, Nevaeh Akira told viewers she doesn’t care if he cheats with other women and isn’t about to lose her peace over it.

“I don’t think no n---a gone treat me better,” Nevaeh said matter-of-factly while answering fan questions. “A n--ga gone be a nigga at the end of the day. It literally says in the Bible that a man is going to cheat.” The clip quickly made its rounds on social media, with reactions ranging from disbelief to dark humor to outright concern.

Meanwhile, Nevaeh recently made rounds on social media for getting Blueface's name tatted underneath her chin. Around the same time, his ex-girlfriend Chrisean was seen getting her tattoo of Blueface's face laser removed. And it looked far from pleasant.

Neveah Says She's OK With Blueface's Reputation

However, while social media struggles to keep up with Blueface's many relationships, there appears to be another woman he's popped out with. On Monday (Dec. 22), Blueface appeared on a livestream on Twitch with a woman named Ashley, giving fans their first real look at the rapper’s newest relationship. Naturally, viewers wasted no time digging in. Ashley was asked everything from her family background to her education and career. She confirmed she has a father in her life, hinting that he played professional football, and went on to explain her academic résumé.

“I went to Sacramento State and then I went to Grand Canyon State for my master’s,” she shared. “I’m a mental health counselor. I work at a psychiatric facility.” Blueface couldn’t resist jumping in, quickly clarifying, “No, I’m not one of her patients.”

The rapper has been linked to multiple women since being released from prison in November, making this his third relationship in less than two months. He initially reconnected with Hazel-E after his release, but that situation ended messily. Shortly after, he moved on with social media personality Nevaeh Akira. Though that also appears to be nothing serious given her recent thoughts on sharing him with other women.

Now, Ashley seems to be entering the picture. For now, though, she’s standing ten toes down. Three girlfriends in under two months is already a headline in itself, and with Blueface, history suggests the internet will be watching closely to see how long this chapter lasts.