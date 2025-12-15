Karlissa Saffold Blocked From Seeing Chrisean Jr. Following Compton Brawl

Karlissa Saffold is done trying to help Chrisean Rock after she got word about her getting jumped out in Compton.

Mother of California rapper Blueface, Karlissa Saffold, is over trying to do what she can to help Chrisean Rock. After claiming to do what she could to remove Chrisean Jr. from a dangerous situation, she's tired of Rock acting ungrateful and disrespectful. In a series of clips caught by Live Bitez, the 53-year-old is standing firm on minding her business from now on.

"Don't call me. I'm not calling to tell my son get no baby, no 9-1-1, leave us the f*ck alone," she stated. "Every time somebody try to help, they get thrown under the bus."

Prior to this, Karlissa Saffold says she was informed by Chrisean Rock's followers that Jr. was in trouble. So, she got in contact with Blueface to tell him to swoop in and get his kid.

If you haven't been following lately, him and Chrisean Rock are not on the best terms again. Saffold says Blue wanted no parts of this situation, but she was able to get through to him.

She claims that he called Rock. But as you may have heard, that didn't go smoothly at all.

They got into a huge argument, with the "Thotiana" MC blaming Rock for getting into a situation she had no business being in.

What Happened To Chrisean Rock In Compton?

"Don't play with LA gang culture you will get slapped in yo ish for some ish you don't know about," he said. Chrisean promptly responded on her social media page.

"I went to Compton for the kids no security. These girls tried playing and then I got in the field. Blueface you scared to go to your own hood let alone Compton. Nobody got scared or punked 6 against 1 straight up. You trynna pick on me on instagram is pathetic. They got whooped. The girl that tried slapping me was scared to fight. She sent 5 girls on me instead of one on one and nobody went to no car. I stayed there till they got the courage to swing and they did nothing."

As a result of all of this, Rock has blocked Karlissa from seeing Chrisean Jr. this holiday season. She continues in a second video, "When I tried to include [Jr.] [Chrisean] said she gotta pray to the Lord and see what he says. But I guess she didn't pray to the Lord to see if she could take her baby down there to Compton."

As for what happened to the reality TV star, Chrisean was jumped by two women in Compton after being asked about her gang affiliation. Allegedly, Rock was disrespectful towards the culture of it, which caused the attack. Rock shared videos of her appearing to be unscathed afterwards.

