Chrisean Rock Flexes Her Untouched Chains After Compton Fight

Chrisean Rock went to a Compton park last night (Saturday, December 13) to share a prayer with some folks, but things took a turn for the worse. A group of women jumped her following a physical altercation, which is allegedly over her disrespecting gang culture in Los Angeles.

However, it seems like the reality television star is happy to show receipts online and clap back at the women who tried to embarrass her. As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, she took to her IG Story to post a picture of her chains with a defiant caption. "Still walked out with what I had on still got my jewelry."

This comes amid a lot of social media debate over who "won" this exchange. But that's the least important part of a story like this. The women in question trolled Chrisean Rock on social media, tagging the Zeus Network and Lemmuel Plummer in what some fans are calling a pure clout chase.

As for what exactly caused this altercation, we can't be too sure. But gang traditions and customs have become a prevailing narrative. Still, take that with a grain of salt, as messily confrontational situations can come from anywhere.

Chrisean Rock's Compton Fight

What's more is that this situation also exacerbated Chrisean Rock's toxic dynamic with her former partner. Following this news' viral spread on social media, Blueface took to his Instagram Story to seemingly react to the drama. "Don't play with LA gang culture you will get slapped in yo ish for some ish you don't know about," he wrote.