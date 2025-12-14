Chrisean Rock Flexes Her Untouched Chains After Compton Fight

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 447 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chrisean Rock Untouched Chains Compton Brawl Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: ChriseanRock attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Chrisean Rock is fighting back at the women who jumped her at a Compton park, her former flame Blueface's shade, and all her online haters.

Chrisean Rock went to a Compton park last night (Saturday, December 13) to share a prayer with some folks, but things took a turn for the worse. A group of women jumped her following a physical altercation, which is allegedly over her disrespecting gang culture in Los Angeles.

However, it seems like the reality television star is happy to show receipts online and clap back at the women who tried to embarrass her. As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, she took to her IG Story to post a picture of her chains with a defiant caption. "Still walked out with what I had on still got my jewelry."

This comes amid a lot of social media debate over who "won" this exchange. But that's the least important part of a story like this. The women in question trolled Chrisean Rock on social media, tagging the Zeus Network and Lemmuel Plummer in what some fans are calling a pure clout chase.

As for what exactly caused this altercation, we can't be too sure. But gang traditions and customs have become a prevailing narrative. Still, take that with a grain of salt, as messily confrontational situations can come from anywhere.

Read More: Chrisean Rock’s Sister Tesehki Insists She Needs To Be Medicated

Chrisean Rock's Compton Fight

What's more is that this situation also exacerbated Chrisean Rock's toxic dynamic with her former partner. Following this news' viral spread on social media, Blueface took to his Instagram Story to seemingly react to the drama. "Don't play with LA gang culture you will get slapped in yo ish for some ish you don't know about," he wrote.

"I went to Compton for the kids no security," Chrisean Rock remarked as a rebuttal to Blueface. "These girls tried playing and then I got in the field. Blueface you scared to go to your own hood let alone Compton. Nobody got scared or punked 6 against 1 straight up. You trynna pick on me on instagram is pathetic. They got whooped. The girl that tried slapping me was scared to fight. She sent 5 girls on me instead of one on one and nobody went to no car. I stayed there till they got the courage to swing and they did nothing."

Read More: Blueface’s Mother, Karlissa Saffold, Goes Off Over Chrisean Rock Comparison

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Chrisean Rock Blueface She Gets Jumped Compton Hip Hop News Music Chrisean Rock & Blueface Trade Blows After She Gets Jumped In Compton 3.0K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 5.7K
Premiere Of The Zeus Network's "Baddies West" Pop Culture Blueface's Mom Defends Tesehki Amid Chrisean Rock's Molestation Allegations 18.9K
Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards - Red Carpet Viral Chrisean Rock & Her Sister Tesehki Fight With Natalie Nunn & Woah Vicky On "Baddies East:" Watch 7.4K
Comments 0