Chrisean Rock has been involved in her fair share of drama since joining the cast of Baddies. According to her, she wishes she never had. Recently, Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer took to his Instagram Story to share screenshots of a few text messages he exchanged with the mother of one. In them, she appears to express regret about her time on the show and vows not to work with the network again.
"I'm deleting everything off my page n I won't mention ya network ever again don't respond to Blueface ppls if they hit u on my behalf don't respond to pastor Mike," she wrote in part, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk. "I'm sorry I should have never done Baddies n I should have never been in the mix. [...] I really did change n the environment was so different from what i remembered, I don't actually hate you i love you i just hate what i put self through."
Chrisean Rock & Lemuel Plummer Beef
In his caption, Plummer made it clear that while he has no hard feelings towards Chrisean, he has no desire to work with her in the future. "@Chrisean I've done nothing but extend countless opportunities to you and have compensated you generously for your time and involvement," he began. "I've done nothing to you but it's all love, no malice, and certainly no hate on my end. However, I am no longer interested in engaging in any professional capacity with you. You've repeatedly displayed patterns of manipulation, deceit, and ingratitude that make working with me and Zeus entirely untenable."
"Your conduct has been consistently disrespectful, disruptive, and disingenuous," he continued. "While you are undeniably entertaining and possess talent, talent alone can only take one so far... It is character, integrity, and humility that sustain longevity. Your actions have consistently reflected otherwise, contradicting the godly image you so often profess. I sincerely wish you healing, growth, and clarity as you move forward."