Chrisean Rock has been involved in her fair share of drama since joining the cast of Baddies. According to her, she wishes she never had. Recently, Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer took to his Instagram Story to share screenshots of a few text messages he exchanged with the mother of one. In them, she appears to express regret about her time on the show and vows not to work with the network again.

"I'm deleting everything off my page n I won't mention ya network ever again don't respond to Blueface ppls if they hit u on my behalf don't respond to pastor Mike," she wrote in part, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk. "I'm sorry I should have never done Baddies n I should have never been in the mix. [...] I really did change n the environment was so different from what i remembered, I don't actually hate you i love you i just hate what i put self through."

Read More: Chrisean Rock Says What Will Happen If You Speak Ill Of Her Son

Chrisean Rock & Lemuel Plummer Beef

In his caption, Plummer made it clear that while he has no hard feelings towards Chrisean, he has no desire to work with her in the future. "@Chrisean I've done nothing but extend countless opportunities to you and have compensated you generously for your time and involvement," he began. "I've done nothing to you but it's all love, no malice, and certainly no hate on my end. However, I am no longer interested in engaging in any professional capacity with you. You've repeatedly displayed patterns of manipulation, deceit, and ingratitude that make working with me and Zeus entirely untenable."