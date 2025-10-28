Chrisean Rock Professes Her Love For Lemuel Plummer As She Reveals “Baddies” Regrets

BY Caroline Fisher 560 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chrisean Rock Lemuel Plummer "Baddies" Gossip News
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: ChriseanRock attends the 3rd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 27, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)
Recently, Zeus CEO Lemuel Plummer took to his Instagram Story to unveil some text messages he exchanged with Chrisean Rock.

Chrisean Rock has been involved in her fair share of drama since joining the cast of Baddies. According to her, she wishes she never had. Recently, Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer took to his Instagram Story to share screenshots of a few text messages he exchanged with the mother of one. In them, she appears to express regret about her time on the show and vows not to work with the network again.

"I'm deleting everything off my page n I won't mention ya network ever again don't respond to Blueface ppls if they hit u on my behalf don't respond to pastor Mike," she wrote in part, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk. "I'm sorry I should have never done Baddies n I should have never been in the mix. [...] I really did change n the environment was so different from what i remembered, I don't actually hate you i love you i just hate what i put self through."

Read More: Chrisean Rock Says What Will Happen If You Speak Ill Of Her Son

Chrisean Rock & Lemuel Plummer Beef

In his caption, Plummer made it clear that while he has no hard feelings towards Chrisean, he has no desire to work with her in the future. "@Chrisean I've done nothing but extend countless opportunities to you and have compensated you generously for your time and involvement," he began. "I've done nothing to you but it's all love, no malice, and certainly no hate on my end. However, I am no longer interested in engaging in any professional capacity with you. You've repeatedly displayed patterns of manipulation, deceit, and ingratitude that make working with me and Zeus entirely untenable."

"Your conduct has been consistently disrespectful, disruptive, and disingenuous," he continued. "While you are undeniably entertaining and possess talent, talent alone can only take one so far... It is character, integrity, and humility that sustain longevity. Your actions have consistently reflected otherwise, contradicting the godly image you so often profess. I sincerely wish you healing, growth, and clarity as you move forward."

Read More: Tesehki Blasts Chrisean Rock's Claim That Her Child Was Sexually Assaulted

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
BET Awards 2023 - Backstage TV Chrisean Rock Threatens To Sue Zeus Network For Allegedly Failing To Pay Her 1.5K
Lemuel Plummer Chrisean Rock Assault Woah Vicky Gossip Chrisean Rock Did Not Assault Anyone On "Baddies," Zeus Network CEO Claims 1.5K
Daniels Leather Fashion Show Pop Culture Chrisean Rock's Molestation Allegation Leads To Tense Argument With Tesehki 1377
Chrisean Rock Assault Woah Vicky Explains Pop Culture Woah Vicky Explains Why She Pressed Assault Charges Against Chrisean Rock 12.9K
Comments 0