Chrisean Rock's Molestation Allegation Leads To Tense Argument With Tesehki

Things got heated during the premiere of "Baddies: Midwest."

Chrisean Rock and her sister, Tesehki, got into a heated argument during the latest episode of the Zeus Network show, Baddies: Midwest, that is going viral on social media. During the tense moment, Rock accused Tesehki of allegedly sexually abusing her as a child.

"You're telling me stories I've never heard before," Tesehki said on the verge of tears. "Why would you be in my house if I ever did some weird sh*t to you? This is not making sense bro. It's not making sense, I'm done. Y'all about to piss me off and when I cry, I punch. I'm done. This is crazy." As shown by a trailer for the new season, Tesehki eventually threatened to take legal action against Rock when she made the claim. “I’m done talking…B***h, you’re going to jail — defamation!” she said later on.

Chrisean Rock Performs At The Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: ChriseanRock performs onstage at the 3rd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 27, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)

When The Neighborhood Talk shared the clips on Instagram, fans had mixed responses. One user criticized Rock for bringing up the allegation. "Teseki reminded her about being under the influence while pregnant and Rock threw that out there knowin it had nothin to do with the conversation." they wrote. "True or not! She was deflecting. Smh that shyt hit a nerve cus she knows she was using while she was pregnant." Another wrote: "For Sean to start that and use the baby as a human shield is NASTY WORK."

Chrisean Rock Argues With Tesehki