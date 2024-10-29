Chrisean Rock's Alleged Friend Labels Her A "Liar" Amid Tesehki Allegations

Chrisean Rock's longtime friend isn't buying the allegation.

A woman claiming to be Chrisean Rock's friend since high school has reacted to her alleging that her older sister, Tesehki, forced her to perform oral sex on her when they were kids. Rock made the allegation during a trailer for Zeus Network’s upcoming show, Baddies: Midwest. Her longtime friend addressed the trailer on her Instagram Story, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk.

"Been her best friend since my sophomore yr of high school! And as many times as shawty been mad and I was there w her ! these allegations would've been came up. She never said a word about her sister touching her ever!!!" she wrote. "Mind yaIIIIIIIII!!!! We was just sleeping on Tifa couch the day before she announced she was pregnant….. and prior to that calling Tifa everyday! And w her every time you came to Maryland @chrisean you're sick."

Chrisean Rock Attends French Montana's Birthday Party

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Chrisean Rock attends French Montana's Birthday Celebration at Private Residence on November 09, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images)

In another post, she added: "Every time something didn't go her way she lied about somebody touching her…….she lied about SeanR Malone (the people who took you in and the baby god parents) making sexual advances at her! She lied about another person 'trying to have sex' w her. Now you lying about ur own blood sister. Simply be you're jealous of her."

Chrisean Rock's Friend Speaks Out On Instagram