Tesehki Knocks Diamond The Body’s Tooth Out At “Baddies” Reunion

Tesehki is certainly no stranger to throwing hands, and it looks like that's exactly what happened at the Baddies Caribbean reunion last night. Today, the personality took to social media to announce that she got into a physical altercation with Diamond The Body. While it remains unclear exactly what led up to the altercation, Diamond has been taunting Tesehki on social media for weeks. Recently, she even urged Tesehki to fight for her sister's son, Chrisean Jr.

Clearly, Tesehki didn't appreciate this at all, and ultimately decided to address it at the reunion. In photos shared on Diamond's Instagram Story earlier today, she's seen with a bloody lip and a missing tooth. "I lost guys REAL BAD !! Sorry," she wrote. "She really broke my face yall my lip is tore open and my tooth missin pray for me."

Tesehki Reveals She Got Into Physical Altercation With Diamond The Body

While this is obviously very concerning, Diamond appears to be approaching the situation with a sense of humor. Today, she shared various clips and photos of her injuries from the hospital. "Now I'm looking like her sister," she wrote alongside a laughing emoji. She also assured fans that she's doing okay now, and only has to worry about replacing her missing tooth. "I'm good guys I promise," she explained. "I just left the hospital got a couple stitches nothings broke but I do need a new tooth."