Diamond The Body Apologizes To Tesehki After Getting Her Tooth Knocked Out

All's well that ends well...

For the Baddies fans out there, you know that things can get messy real quick. One recent fight in the reality TV show's orbit got particularly bloody, as Tesehki allegedly knocked out Diamond The Body's tooth at the franchise's reunion. This followed a whole lot of social media clowning and fights which even escalated into a boxing challenge that is more ironic in hindsight than anything. The gloves really did come off, huh? Nevertheless, it seems like Diamond regrets what happened here, as she recently took to Instagram to bury the hatchet.

"Just because I didn't mean any harm in anything I said online and because it was all jokes to me doesn't mean it wasn't received with harm," Diamond's apology to Chrisean Rock's sister and others began. "I can't determine how someone took in wat I said or how it made them feel ... so for that I have to take accountability.. sorry to everyone that I've trolled on a tv show or online after a tv show !! I can always admit when I'm wrong !!

Diamond The Body's Apology To Tesehki

"Sorry Nat sorry seki and anyone else I put in my 'hitlist,'" Diamond continued. "I'm not built for this my hear too big hope we can all put it past us and move on [red heart emoji]. And to be clear I [do] not want to come back to Zeus. I appreciate the platform they put me on to reach the people that I have reached. I'm forever grateful to Zeus Network I did wat needed to be done. I got the clout I was looking for now yall stream my music." Then, Tesehki seemed to reply to this message on Instagram with a somewhat surprising comment: "I accept your apology."