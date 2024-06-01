Natalie Nunn & Tommie Lee Go Blow For Blow On "Baddies Caribbean"

Other "match-ups" in the upcoming "Baddies Caribbean" episode include Tesehki and Mariahlynn versus Jelly Bean and more.

Baddies Caribbean is as confrontational as ever, as the Zeus Network reality television show's upcoming Sunday episode (June 2) is looking like a doozy. Moreover, there are a couple of "match-ups" to talk about, most notably of which is a brawl between Natalie Nunn and Tommie Lee that evokes their previous boxing confrontations. Another fight that broke out was between Tesehki, Mariahlynn, and Jelly Bean, continuing the tendency of some Baddies to treat the enemy of their enemy as their friend. DiamondtheBody faced off against Tinkaabellaaa, and Dayjia called Jelaminah out for allegedly bullying Biggie. Wherever you look, it seems like chaos on all fronts, and fans can't get enough of it.

Furthermore, this also comes amid a bit of a complicated celebrity situation for Baddies star Natalie Nunn, although it's one we're sure she's not complaining about. Megan Thee Stallion recently brought her out onstage just months after the Houston MC caught overt shots from Nicki Minaj, which caused a bit of a stir. After all, Nicki had previously shouted out Nunn on the Lil Uzi Vert collab "Endless Fashion" off of 2023's Pink Tape. Maybe folks are just reading too deep into this, but the reality star has enough beef to deal with without getting into the rap world's murky waters.

New Baddies Caribbean Episode Tomorrow Boasts A Couple Of Brawls

Elsewhere in the Baddies universe, Karlissa Saffold's daughter -– and Blueface's sister -– recently threw it down herself, and her mom had some interesting words on the matter. Even Tia Kemp chimed in, so you know there are a lot of pop culture corners keeping up with the gossip. We'll see whether this fandom and popularity lasts all throughout 2024 or if there will be some sort of break to hype fans up. Regardless of what goes down, there's enough wild content to keep us entertained until the next season in the reality TV franchise rolls around.