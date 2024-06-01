Natalie Nunn & Tommie Lee Go Blow For Blow On "Baddies Caribbean"

BYGabriel Bras Nevares196 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Baddies Caribbean Premiere
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 05: Natalie Nuhn attends Baddies Caribbean Premiere at AMC Century City 15 on May 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Zeus Networks)
Other "match-ups" in the upcoming "Baddies Caribbean" episode include Tesehki and Mariahlynn versus Jelly Bean and more.

Baddies Caribbean is as confrontational as ever, as the Zeus Network reality television show's upcoming Sunday episode (June 2) is looking like a doozy. Moreover, there are a couple of "match-ups" to talk about, most notably of which is a brawl between Natalie Nunn and Tommie Lee that evokes their previous boxing confrontations. Another fight that broke out was between Tesehki, Mariahlynn, and Jelly Bean, continuing the tendency of some Baddies to treat the enemy of their enemy as their friend. DiamondtheBody faced off against Tinkaabellaaa, and Dayjia called Jelaminah out for allegedly bullying Biggie. Wherever you look, it seems like chaos on all fronts, and fans can't get enough of it.

Furthermore, this also comes amid a bit of a complicated celebrity situation for Baddies star Natalie Nunn, although it's one we're sure she's not complaining about. Megan Thee Stallion recently brought her out onstage just months after the Houston MC caught overt shots from Nicki Minaj, which caused a bit of a stir. After all, Nicki had previously shouted out Nunn on the Lil Uzi Vert collab "Endless Fashion" off of 2023's Pink Tape. Maybe folks are just reading too deep into this, but the reality star has enough beef to deal with without getting into the rap world's murky waters.

Read More: Asian Doll Reveals Mariahlynn Was Hospitalized After Their Fight On “Baddies Caribbean”

New Baddies Caribbean Episode Tomorrow Boasts A Couple Of Brawls

Elsewhere in the Baddies universe, Karlissa Saffold's daughter -– and Blueface's sister -– recently threw it down herself, and her mom had some interesting words on the matter. Even Tia Kemp chimed in, so you know there are a lot of pop culture corners keeping up with the gossip. We'll see whether this fandom and popularity lasts all throughout 2024 or if there will be some sort of break to hype fans up. Regardless of what goes down, there's enough wild content to keep us entertained until the next season in the reality TV franchise rolls around.

Meanwhile, Kaliwae (Saffold's daughter) even has some issues with Natalie Nunn herself, which should make for a very interesting storyline. What else do you think that the Baddies are going to get up to in the next few episodes? Whatever your predictions are, feel free to drop them down in the comments section below. But the question remains: when are we going to get that hatchet-burying episode, and is that what fans really want?

Read More: Chrisean Rock’s Ex-Stylist Seeks $1M Over “Baddies West” Premiere Punch

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Baddies Caribbean PremiereTVBlueface's Sister Kaliwae Wants All The Smoke With Natalie Nunn In New "Baddies" Preview2.6K
Baddies East Natalie Nunn Camila FightTVNatalie Nunn Brawls With Camila On Latest "Baddies East" Episode By Tricking Her4.2K
Baddies East New Episodes Sukihana Hip Hop NewsTVSukihana Enters "Baddies East" Realm In Wild New Episode Preview: Watch4.4K
Baddies East New Episode Preview Natalie Nunn Smiley Mariah Lynn Hip Hop NewsTVNatalie Nunn Is Tired Of Mediating Feuds In New "Baddies" Episode Preview1370