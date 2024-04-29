Aubrey O'Day & Natalie Nunn Throw Haymakers On "Baddies Caribbean"

Aubrey O'Day has been in the news quite a bit as of late. Overall, a lot of this has to do with her proximity to Diddy back in the day. Her girl group Danity Kane was signed to Diddy, and she got to see the way he operates. Her opinion of Diddy is mostly negative, and she has been very adamant about the allegations against him. As for O'Day's current career, she is mostly known as a social media and reality star personality. She has been known for some wild moments, and some even wilder comments online.

Well, now, it appears as though she is bringing her talents to Natalie Nunn's "Baddies" franchise. The franchise is headed off to the Caribbean, after giving us both American East and West iterations. In a new teaser for an episode that is dropping on May 5th, you can see that O'Day and Nunn got to square off. Overall, the clip portrays the two in some sort of circle, with all sorts of onlookers. Subsequently, O'Day begins to roast Nunn, and everyone seems to be amused by it. From there, Nunn stands up to O'Day and the two begin throwing hands.

Read More: Diddy Catches Aubrey O'Day & Kimora Lee's Heat, They Stand By Cassie's Story

Aubrey O'Day Vs. Natalie Nunn

The video cuts off fairly quickly, and it makes it seem as though it was simply a playfight. However, this does prove to be a clever way to go about promoting the new show. Hopefully, Nunn gets her desired effects here. She has been killing it with the Zeus network, and there is no doubt that the network is appreciative of all that she has done. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see what else she is able to concoct.

Let us know what you think of Aubrey O'Day taking her talents to "Baddies Caribbean," in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is a good move for her? Or is this a huge misstep? Have you been enjoying the "Baddies" franchise? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming projects.

Read More: Aubrey O'Day Expresses Solidarity In Reaction To Diddy Home Raids