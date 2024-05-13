Blueface's Sister Gets Into Heated Altercation With Natalie Nunn On "Baddies"

Although Blueface started out his career making music, he quickly pivoted to doing reality television. Overall, this turned out to be a great business decision for him. He has made lots of money thanks to these ventures, and he has spread the wealth to other members of his family. Of course, the mother of his child Chrisean Rock has made lots of money thanks to reality TV. The Zeus network in particular has been a huge avenue in securing funds for the family. Regardless of what you may think of their antics, they are doing their thing.

Now, Blueface has a sister named Kaliwae who is on the newest season of Baddies. This is a show that has gained a ton of notoriety as of late, and continues to dominate Zeus' ratings. In the latest episode, Kaliwae found herself beefing with Natalie Nunn. With the clip below, you can see how it almost came to blows. However, people got in the way and made sure that it didn't get too out of hand. Based on many of the clips posted about this show, it always seems like Nunn is finding herself at odds with her own cast.

Blueface And His Family Love Reality TV

Blueface currently remains in jail for violating probation a few months ago. It is believed he will be getting out around July. However, there is no confirmation of that at this juncture. Instead, fans have only gotten but a few updates on the artist. Only time will tell whether or not he will come home in a timely manner, where he is expected to rejoin Chrisean and his newborn son.

