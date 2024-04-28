Blueface's Mom Karlissa Saffold Explains Sexyy Red Beef

2023 Rolling Loud Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 21: American rapper Sexyy Redd performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

This was definitely one of the most odd and seemingly unnecessary feuds to pop up in hip-hop this year, but here we are.

Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold isn't the biggest Sexyy Red fan in the world. Towards the end of last year, she called the St. Louis MC "Stanky Red" and said that she was "barely cute," which clearly did not slow down her momentum at all. Things even escalated again recently, but as Saffold usually does, she took to her Instagram Live from the comfort of a jacuzzi to explain any issues that there could be between them. For one, she suggested that they don't actually have any issues with one another, and that this is all just the result of Internet humor and easy misconceptions.

"I am not beefing with Sexyy Red," Karlissa Saffold began her IG Live clip following their exposed DM exchange. "Didn't she say I said sorry to her? That was in December. So I guess, you know, time's getting a little hard. But that was in December. I apologized to her, so how am I beefing with her if I apologized to her? Shut the f**k up. I'm trying to help you out, and you over here talking about somebody else that already got more contracts than me and you.

Karlissa Saffold Says There's No Beef With Sexyy Red

"Thank you Sexyy for posting my page," Blueface's mom continued about Sexyy Red. "They want you to post theirs too, so they over here trying to be haters like they did with Chrisean Rock, all mad as f**k and s**t. That's why we ain't gon' help y'all 'cause y'all h*es f***ing mad. I ain't gon' never forget you instigating h*es either. You weirdos. Y'all want that baby to be so disrespectful to the mama instead of wanting her to help me. Now you f***ing mad. All these babies is mine, I'm the mama. Me and Mr. Saffold, he in one room, and I'm in another. We just trying to be cordial, but that ain't gon' take away from my hot old b***h summer. You shouldn't have f***ed her before summer got here, so it is what it is.

"I'm about to be in GloRilla's video, I'm about to be in Sexyy Red's video, I'm about to be in Diamond's video, Rollie's video, and Kaliii's video," she went on. "You might as well call me an old bad b***h all summer long. I'm about to get me a real jacuzzi so y'all can stop hating on my fake jacuzzi. Yes, honey, so make sure y'all go and tell GloRilla and Megan, my daughter-in-law, and Sexyy Red that it's about to be an old b***h summer. We don't need Caresha and them. *laughs* We don't need none of them pissy problems." For more news and updates on Karlissa Saffold and Sexyy Red, come back to HNHH.

