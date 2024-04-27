Blueface’s Mother Karlissa Saffold & Sexyy Red Exchange Words Over Exposed DM

BYCaroline Fisher1487 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Sexyy Red attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

According to Karlissa Saffold, she was just trying to make Sexyy Red "famous."

Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold never shies away from airing her unfiltered opinions online, which has gotten her into a fair amount of drama in the past. She frequently throws shade at her grandchildren's mothers, Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis, as well as whoever else has her feeling some type of way that day. At the end of last year, for example, she dissed Sexyy Red for her appearance. It remains unclear exactly what prompted the insults, but she called the St. Louis-born performer "barely cute," and dubbed her "Stanky Red."

As expected, the "SkeeYee" rapper was quick to fire back, reminding Karlissa of her alleged altercation with Chrisean Rock. "Didn't Chrisean knot chu df up," she asked. Not too long after dissing the MC, Karlissa walked back her claims. "It's been heavy on my heart to apologize to Sexyy Red because she ain't never done nothing to me or my comedy may have caused her pain," she explained. "I think you are brave and beautiful in your own special way. I'm sorry for offending you because I'm not after those who never done anything to me. Please forgive me."

Read More: Jaidyn Alexis Kids: How Many Kids Does Blueface's BM Have?

Sexyy Red Tells Blueface To "Get His Peoples"

It doesn't appear as though the two of them were able to fully sort out their issues, as recently, Sexyy Red took aim at the reality star on her Instagram Story. She shared a DM from Karlissa telling her to give her a call, urging Blueface to "get his peoples." Karlissa later shared the post on her own Story, telling Sexyy she was simply trying to "make [her] famous."

After that, she shared a side-by-side photo of Sexyy Red and herself back in the day. "?She mad 🤣I was that thang @sexyyred I was trying to give you a few tips baby. Get it LISSA," she captioned the post. What do you think of Karlissa Saffold and Sexyy Red exchanging words on social media? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Kids: Does The Viral Star Have Any Children?

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Sexyy Red Performs At Fillmore Silver Spring in MarylandGossipBlueface's Mom Walks Back Sexyy Red Diss: "She Ain't Never Done Nothing To Me"1064
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - ShowGossipSexyy Red Fires Back At Blueface's Mom & Twitter Trolls For Dissing Her Appearance5.9K
2019 Rolling Loud New YorkGossipBlueface's Mother Reveals Why They're No Longer On Speaking Terms2.2K
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - ArrivalsGossipKarlissa Saffold Disses Sexyy Red While Ranking Rap Divas & Blueface's Exes4.2K