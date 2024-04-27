Blueface’s Mother Karlissa Saffold & Sexyy Red Exchange Words Over Exposed DM

Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold never shies away from airing her unfiltered opinions online, which has gotten her into a fair amount of drama in the past. She frequently throws shade at her grandchildren's mothers, Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis, as well as whoever else has her feeling some type of way that day. At the end of last year, for example, she dissed Sexyy Red for her appearance. It remains unclear exactly what prompted the insults, but she called the St. Louis-born performer "barely cute," and dubbed her "Stanky Red."

As expected, the "SkeeYee" rapper was quick to fire back, reminding Karlissa of her alleged altercation with Chrisean Rock. "Didn't Chrisean knot chu df up," she asked. Not too long after dissing the MC, Karlissa walked back her claims. "It's been heavy on my heart to apologize to Sexyy Red because she ain't never done nothing to me or my comedy may have caused her pain," she explained. "I think you are brave and beautiful in your own special way. I'm sorry for offending you because I'm not after those who never done anything to me. Please forgive me."

Sexyy Red Tells Blueface To "Get His Peoples"

It doesn't appear as though the two of them were able to fully sort out their issues, as recently, Sexyy Red took aim at the reality star on her Instagram Story. She shared a DM from Karlissa telling her to give her a call, urging Blueface to "get his peoples." Karlissa later shared the post on her own Story, telling Sexyy she was simply trying to "make [her] famous."

After that, she shared a side-by-side photo of Sexyy Red and herself back in the day. "?She mad 🤣I was that thang @sexyyred I was trying to give you a few tips baby. Get it LISSA," she captioned the post. What do you think of Karlissa Saffold and Sexyy Red exchanging words on social media? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

