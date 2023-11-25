Karlissa Saffold Disses Sexyy Red While Ranking Rap Divas & Blueface's Exes

Blueface and his mom, Karlissa Saffold lack a strong bond between them, and it seems things are often made worse by her decision to near-constantly overly involve herself with his life. The 26-year-old rapper supports himself completely thanks to his work in the music industry and other creative ventures, and has been a father himself for some time now. Even though he doesn't depend on Saffold for anything, she still feels entitled to criticize the women in his life, giving us whiplash from how quickly her opinions on both Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock change.

Following the Thanksgiving holiday, Blue's mom got back to her usual berrating of her extended family members, but she also threw a new name in the mix – Sexyy Red. "I don't think John ever had, like, a pretty girlfriend," Saffold reflected to her Instagram followers while chatting about her famous son's dating history. According to her, Lauren London as a great examples of the kind of "pretty" she hopes to see the "Thotiana" rapper with one day.

Karlissa Saffold Continues to Overly Involve Herself in Blueface's Life

"Stanky Red ain't [pretty] either," Karlissa said, dissing Sexyy Red before comparing her to a much older woman. "[She] look like my grandma's bestie, like she barely making it. Ok?" Others who fall in the "cute" category are, Chloe Bailey and Cardi B, while Blac Chyna, Kali, Saweetie, and Nicki Minaj, and Yung Miami all meet the reality starlet's standard of "pretty." It's unclear exactly what metrics she uses to measure these rankings, but we can tell Saffold thinks she's an expert at this point.

On the topic of Karlissa Saffold acting shady toward women half her age, she certainly had a lot to say about Jaidyn Alexis' BBL after it made an appearance on Blueface's Instagram Story earlier this month. Her go-to insult lately seems to be adding decades onto her opps lives by comparing them to grandmothers, among other nasty insults. Read what she had to say to her future daughter-in-law at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

