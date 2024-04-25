Jaidyn Alexis Kids: How Many Kids Does Blueface's BM Have?

Jaidyn Alexis's kids are one of the reasons the social media influencer continues to get up daily and keep grinding. Despite having a strong presence in the public eye, Jaidyn is mostly known for her relationship with rapper Blueface. Jaidyn and Blueface's relationship was topsy-turvy at best. The former lovebirds navigated several ups and downs that eventually culminated in them going their separate ways. During the pair's relationship, they dominated headlines for all the wrong reasons. However, despite the negativity, Jaidyn and Blueface's relationship led to the birth of two adorable humans, Javaughn and Journey. Let's meet Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis's kids.

Read More: Jaidyn Alexis Reacts To Blueface's Side Chick's Pregnancy Claims

Javaughn, 7

Jaidyn and Blueface welcomed their first child and son, Javaughn J. Porter, on April 29, 2017. Blueface greatly adores Javaughn and dotes over him often, even including his firstborn in the music video for "Dead Locs." Additionally, Blueface has Javaughn's name tattooed on his right forearm and never shies from professing his love for him. Jaidyn also dotes on her son, but she and Blueface seem to take Javaughn's privacy seriously. Javaughn's parents rarely post him on social media and don't share many details about him. Due to this lack of privacy, not much is known about Javaughn's hobbies, education, and preferences.

Journey, 1

Journey, the second of Jaidyn Alexis's kids, was born on Aug. 5, 2022. Jaidyn carried her fans along during her pregnancy journey ahead of her daughter's birth. The 25-year-old female rapper took to social media to share how she broke the news of her second pregnancy to Blueface. The video showed Jaidyn surprising Blueface during a family mini-vacation in Miami. She then gave him a wrapped box that contained her positive pregnancy test. An overjoyed Blueface jumped in excitement and hugged Alexis immediately after. The former lovebirds also celebrated Journey's baby shower amid their relationship struggles at the time.

After Journey's birth, Jaidyn shared a picture of her newborn daughter's foot on Instagram and introduced her to the world. Like Javaughn, Journey's parents keep the details of their daughter's personal life private. However, they have shared several videos and pictures of Journey on social media. Such media have let fans see the adorable toddler's infectious laughter and cuteness. It is also hard not to see Journey's striking resemblance to her mother, Jaidyn.

Read More: Funny Marco Trolls Blueface Over Jaidyn Alexis' "Barbie (Remix)"

Do Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis Have Other Kids With Different Partners?

Jaidyn Alexis's only kids are those she shares with Blueface. However, Blueface shares a son with Chrisean Rock. Amid his relationship troubles with Jaidyn, Blueface had an affair with Chrisean. She welcomed their son, Chrisean Jr. on September 3, 2023. Much to many fans' bewilderment, Chrisean streamed her son's birth on Instagram Live. However, Blueface wasn't present for his son's birth and reportedly didn't sign the birth certificate. In another twist, Blueface took to X on Dec. 9, 2023, to claim that he did a secret DNA test that allegedly proved he was not the father of Chrisean's son.

What Is the Status of Jaidyn Alexis and Blueface's Relationship?

Despite sharing two children, Jaidyn and Blueface are no longer in a relationship. Jaidyn confirmed this in an interview on New Year's Eve. When asked what her New Year's resolution for 2024 was, Jaidyn said, "To be a bigger and better woman than I was before and to be a good mother." Later in the interview, Jaidyn, who got engaged to Blueface in 2023, confirmed that she was single and focused on "getting this money." Though Jaidyn and Blueface are no longer a couple, they continue to co-parent their kids and work professionally. Meanwhile, Jaidyn Alexis's kids remain her priority, and she will surely do everything to ensure they are okay. Hopefully, the rapper will achieve her New Year's resolution and become all she wants to be.