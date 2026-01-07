Last month, Christian Keyes took to social media to announce that his show "All The Queen’s Men" would not be returning to BET. "The good news is that there are already multiple, wonderful studios and streaming companies interested in the prequels, and the spin off show," he said. "So, the ATQM universe will continue, there will be a couple definite casting changes, but the show will go on. ATQM will just end up somewhere amazing, with quality leadership and accountability."

The actor then took the opportunity to call out the co-creator of the series, Tyler Perry, during a livestream earlier this week. He didn't hold back in the slightest, either, as captured by Live Bitez.

“I’m not sad that my show isn’t there anymore. After season five, my show won’t be there anymore. And I won’t have to deal with that kind of shady, corny leadership over there that would dare–why, you got 16-17 shows. I got one. Let me have credit,” he said. “My contract says I get credit, why your corny a** trying to steal my credit? ‘Cause you can’t write like me.”

Why Did "All The Queen's Men" Get Canceled?

Keyes continued, claiming that the show was originally going to consist of eight 30-minute episodes. He alleges that Perry swooped in to add 10 to 15 minutes to each episode, resulting in 10 hour-long episodes. In the seasons that followed, Keyes alleges that he was removed from the writing process entirely.

He says that then, things got "weird," and Perry “completely changed the integrity” of the show.