Christian Keyes Alleges Tyler Perry Hijacked His Show And Made It “Weird”

BY Caroline Fisher
Christian Keyes Tyler Perry Hijacked Pop Culture News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Christian Keyes attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)
Christian Keyes recently went live to sound off about his former boss, Tyler Perry, and the show they worked on together.

Last month, Christian Keyes took to social media to announce that his show "All The Queen’s Men" would not be returning to BET. "The good news is that there are already multiple, wonderful studios and streaming companies interested in the prequels, and the spin off show," he said. "So, the ATQM universe will continue, there will be a couple definite casting changes, but the show will go on. ATQM will just end up somewhere amazing, with quality leadership and accountability."

The actor then took the opportunity to call out the co-creator of the series, Tyler Perry, during a livestream earlier this week. He didn't hold back in the slightest, either, as captured by Live Bitez.

“I’m not sad that my show isn’t there anymore. After season five, my show won’t be there anymore. And I won’t have to deal with that kind of shady, corny leadership over there that would dare–why, you got 16-17 shows. I got one. Let me have credit,” he said. “My contract says I get credit, why your corny a** trying to steal my credit? ‘Cause you can’t write like me.”

Why Did "All The Queen's Men" Get Canceled?

Keyes continued, claiming that the show was originally going to consist of eight 30-minute episodes. He alleges that Perry swooped in to add 10 to 15 minutes to each episode, resulting in 10 hour-long episodes. In the seasons that followed, Keyes alleges that he was removed from the writing process entirely.

He says that then, things got "weird," and Perry “completely changed the integrity” of the show.

“Season two and season three was when All the Queen’s Men got weird and dudes started getting raped with dildos and all that weird sh*t," he explained. "Don’t nobody wanna see that sh*t, put that on your show. That’s why I’m glad my show ain’t there, put that on ‘Oval’ or ‘Bruh’ or ‘Sistas’ or whatever. Put that bullsh*t on your show."

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
