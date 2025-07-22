Baby Tate was coming under fire on social media, Tuesday, after admitting she wasn't a fan of Tyler Perry's character, Madea. She did so on X (formerly Twitter) after a fan asked if she had been watching the films recently. "F*ck no," she responded to the question.

"I support Black media but I draw the line at Madea," Tate wrote. From there, she went back and forth with several users on the platform. "Nothing to fill in I just don’t like Madea it’s honestly not that deep," she further explained.

As the backlash continued to mount, Baby Tate wrote: "Me: I f*ck with breakfast but I don’t like pancakes. Y’all: 'Fill me in cuz I don’t see the issue with pancakes.' 'Oh, but you don’t see nothing wrong with french toast & waffles???' 'Smh I hate when yall try to play ‘who has the better diet’ based off consumed food.'" In one more post, she wrote: "Nobody can judge me but ME! I was born free!"

Tyler Perry's Madea

Tyler Perry has been playing the character of Madea for decades at this point, originally beginning with the stage play, I Can Do Bad All by Myself. The character made her film debut with the 2005 movie, Diary of a Mad Black Woman. She's also appeared in Madea's Family Reunion, Madea Goes to Jail, Madea's Big Happy Family, and many more projects across film, television, and the theater.