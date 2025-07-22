Baby Tate Comes Under Fire For Admitting She Doesn't Watch "Madea"

BY Cole Blake 311 Views
Broccoli City Festival
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: Baby Tate performs on stage during the Broccoli City Festival 2024 at Audi Field on July 28, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
The hot take about Tyler Perry's character, Madea, has led to Baby Tate going back and forth with fans on social media.

Baby Tate was coming under fire on social media, Tuesday, after admitting she wasn't a fan of Tyler Perry's character, Madea. She did so on X (formerly Twitter) after a fan asked if she had been watching the films recently. "F*ck no," she responded to the question.

"I support Black media but I draw the line at Madea," Tate wrote. From there, she went back and forth with several users on the platform. "Nothing to fill in I just don’t like Madea it’s honestly not that deep," she further explained.

As the backlash continued to mount, Baby Tate wrote: "Me: I f*ck with breakfast but I don’t like pancakes. Y’all: 'Fill me in cuz I don’t see the issue with pancakes.' 'Oh, but you don’t see nothing wrong with french toast & waffles???' 'Smh I hate when yall try to play ‘who has the better diet’ based off consumed food.'" In one more post, she wrote: "Nobody can judge me but ME! I was born free!"

Read More: Tyler Perry Calls Out Hollywood Studios With Impassioned BET Awards Speech

Tyler Perry's Madea

Tyler Perry has been playing the character of Madea for decades at this point, originally beginning with the stage play, I Can Do Bad All by Myself. The character made her film debut with the 2005 movie, Diary of a Mad Black Woman. She's also appeared in Madea's Family Reunion, Madea Goes to Jail, Madea's Big Happy Family, and many more projects across film, television, and the theater.

Perry has been in the midst of a huge year after accepting the Ultimate Icon Award at the BET Awards back in June. After that achievement, he filed a proposal with the state of Georgia to expand his movie studios on another 38 acres of land that was once the old Army Base. “The project will have a variety of building uses, including office space, retail space, theatre, and associated parking,” the proposal said, according to WSBTV. The land is currently on the National Register of Historic Places.

Read More: Tyler Perry Hilariously Trolls Oprah & Adele By Teasing Madea's Album, "90"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
