madea
- Pop CultureTyler Perry Net Worth 2023: What Is The Filmmaker Worth?Explore Tyler Perry's journey to a staggering net worth in 2023, from humble beginnings to a renowned filmmaker and philanthropist.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureTyler Perry Reflects On "Diary Of A Mad Black Woman"Tyler Perry thanked his fans for their support 18 years after the release of his debut feature film.By Cole Blake
- MoviesTyler Perry Addresses Spike Lee's Criticism Of MadeaTyler Perry recently responded to Spike Lee's criticism of his character, Madea, while speaking with Chris Wallace.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTyler Perry Jokes About Putting On His Madea Voice During Sex While Taking Lie Detector TestElsewhere in the interview, Perry imitated a highly-memed moment by actress Keke Palmer.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTyler Perry Hypes Netflix Movie With "Madea J. Blige" Performing At The Super BowlPerry used Mary J. Blige's stunning halftime performance to promote his new film, "A Madea Homecoming."By Erika Marie
- TVNetflix's February Releases: New Movies & TV ShowsCheck out this month’s new Netflix releases.By Jordan Schenkman
- Pop CultureTyler Perry Drops "A Madea Homecoming" Trailer & Netflix Release DateHis famed character makes a return next month following her retirement.By Erika Marie
- GramTyler Perry Revives Madea For Funny Commentary On Kim KardashianMadea apparently has a bone to pick with the reality star mogul over her Met Gala attire.By Erika Marie
- TVTyler Perry Brings Madea Out Of RetirementMadea is coming to Netflix in 2022!By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureTyler Perry Planning "Madea" Prequel For Showtime: ReportHe retired from portraying the beloved character, but she's not finished just yet.By Erika Marie
- MoviesTyler Perry Talks Madea Criticism With T.I., Doesn't "Enjoy Wearing A Dress"Tyler Perry said it has always been his choice to wear a dress, not some Hollywood executives coaxing him with money or fame.By Erika Marie
- MoviesTyler Perry Gets Nod For Worst Screenplay, Worst Supporting Actor By Razzie AwardsHe leads with five nominations.By Erika Marie
- MoviesTyler Perry Has Always Hated Playing Madea & Can't Wait To Hang Up His WigIt's a wrap for Mabel Simmons.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentTyler Perry Says Farewell To Beloved Character Madea At "Family Funeral" PremiereIt's been a good run. By Chantilly Post
- MoviesTyler Perry Reveals He's Killing "Madea" Character In 2019Madea's funeral will take place next year.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentTyler Perry Says He's Drake, Confuses Female Selfie-TakersTyler Perry be impersonating rappers.By Matt F