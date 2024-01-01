Jaidyn Alexis Confirms She's Single And Wants To Focus On Herself This Year

Jaidyn's engagement to Blueface appears to be officially off.

BYLavender Alexandria
HNHH

It's that time of the year where everyone is reflecting on their past 12 months and deciding how they want the next 12 to go. For may their New Year's Resolution has something to do with self improvement. But for Jaidyn Alexis she's focusing on herself in a different way. During a recent interview at a New Year's Eve party she revealed that her resolution is to put herself first. But during the interview she also dipped into the realm of self-improvement revealing that she wants to be "better" than the woman she was before.

Later in that same interview though, she said something that fans were even more interested in. She gave a hard confirmation about her status with Blueface, who she was engaged to earlier this year. When asked about their current relationship she confirmed that she's "single" and added that she's focusing on "getting this money." Despite the ending of their engagement, Blueface allegedly bought Jaidyn Alexis a house last month. At least according to them, he bought her a house. Chrisean Rock later claimed that the house was actually rented not bought and Blue wasn't even the one paying for it. Check out the clips from Jaidyn's new interview below.

Read More: Blueface Works With Jaidyn Alexis In The Studio: Watch

Jaidyn Alexis On 2024

At the same New Year's event, Blueface gave even more details on why he believes that Chrisean Rock's song Chrisean Jr. isn't his. He's hinted at the idea before but been pretty scant on details when he's discussed it. During an interview last month, he made the claim that the child actually belonged to Chrisean's ex, who he claims she was still involved with even while they were dating.

Jaidyn Alexis' new house was the setting for quite a bit of holiday content from Blueface as well. He live-tweeted getting stuck in an elevator inside the house with his son over the Christmas holiday. What do you think about Jaidyn Alexis' New Year's resolution and confirmation that she and Blueface's engagement is off? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis Relationship Timeline

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.