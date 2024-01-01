Jaidyn Alexis Confirms She's Single And Wants To Focus On Herself This Year

It's that time of the year where everyone is reflecting on their past 12 months and deciding how they want the next 12 to go. For may their New Year's Resolution has something to do with self improvement. But for Jaidyn Alexis she's focusing on herself in a different way. During a recent interview at a New Year's Eve party she revealed that her resolution is to put herself first. But during the interview she also dipped into the realm of self-improvement revealing that she wants to be "better" than the woman she was before.

Later in that same interview though, she said something that fans were even more interested in. She gave a hard confirmation about her status with Blueface, who she was engaged to earlier this year. When asked about their current relationship she confirmed that she's "single" and added that she's focusing on "getting this money." Despite the ending of their engagement, Blueface allegedly bought Jaidyn Alexis a house last month. At least according to them, he bought her a house. Chrisean Rock later claimed that the house was actually rented not bought and Blue wasn't even the one paying for it. Check out the clips from Jaidyn's new interview below.

Jaidyn Alexis On 2024

At the same New Year's event, Blueface gave even more details on why he believes that Chrisean Rock's song Chrisean Jr. isn't his. He's hinted at the idea before but been pretty scant on details when he's discussed it. During an interview last month, he made the claim that the child actually belonged to Chrisean's ex, who he claims she was still involved with even while they were dating.

Jaidyn Alexis' new house was the setting for quite a bit of holiday content from Blueface as well. He live-tweeted getting stuck in an elevator inside the house with his son over the Christmas holiday. What do you think about Jaidyn Alexis' New Year's resolution and confirmation that she and Blueface's engagement is off? Let us know in the comment section below.

