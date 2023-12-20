Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis Relationship Timeline

Jonathan Jamall Porter, professionally known as Blueface, has been making headlines, not just for his music, but also for his controversial moments and intriguing romantic entanglements. In recent years, fans of the artist have observed the tumultuous relationship dynamics. This has largely been between Blueface and his former girlfriend, Chrisean Rock. However, another one of the key figures in the rapper’s turbulent love life is Jaidyn Alexis. She is the mother of two of his children, and the pair have had an on-off relationship for years. Consequently, they have consistently made headlines. Let’s take a closer look at the relationship between Blueface and the entertainer Jaidyn Alexis. Moreover, let’s journey through how their lives have continued to shape their dynamic.

2014: Early Encounters

Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis first met in high school. In an interview with Big Boy Neighborhood, Jaidyn stated that the two met in PE class. On why she was attracted to Blueface in school, she stated: “He’s sweet, right? He has a good heart but he’s young in the mind.”

2017: Blueface And Jaidyn Alexis Become Parents

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Rapper Blueface (R) and his son Javaughn J. Porter attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on December 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

In April 2017, Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis welcomed their first child together. They named him Javaughn Jonathan Porter. The now six-year-old has been featured in interviews with his father and has the song “Dead Locs” dedicated to him. Blueface has always been open about his love for his son, and proudly had his son’s name inked on his right forearm. Although both Jaidyn Alexis and the rapper occasionally share posts featuring Javaughn, they have maintained a level of privacy regarding his personal life. As a result, there are many details about him they have rightfully chosen not to disclose publicly.

2018-2020: Together Or Not?

Between 2018 and 2020, the pair captured the public’s attention with their appearances together at various events. Also, they didn’t shy away from expressing their affection for each other online. Instagram posts, tweets, and Snapchat stories showcased the couple’s playful banter and intimate moments. Fans were thrilled to get a glimpse into the couple's dynamic, and their relationship quickly became a talking point across various platforms.

Despite the couple’s very loud and proud love-filled moments, trouble brewed on the inside. The relationship between Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis has been marked by periods of breakups and subsequent reconciliations. The on-again, off-again nature of their romance kept fans on the edge of their seats. With each separation, what followed was a hopeful reunion. Nonetheless, the couple seemed to break up for good in 2020. This happened after Jaidyn allegedly caught Blueface cheating on her and destroyed his car.

2021-2022: Blueface And Jaidyn Alexis Reconcile

While the couple was separated, Blueface allegedly fathered a child with his ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock. In December 2021, Jaidyn went on Instagram and announced that she and Blueface were expecting a second child together. She posted a video of her revealing the pregnancy to the rapper. The video was cutely captioned: “I guess Christmas came early this year.” Eight months later, the pair welcomed their daughter, Journey Alexis Porter. They announced the birth on Instagram with a picture of Jaidyn holding her newborn's foot, captioning it: “Journey Alexis Porter.”

Oct-Dec 2023: Engaged Or Separated?

After more than nine years together and their turbulent history with each other, Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis seem to still be together. In fact, as of October 2023, they were engaged to be married. During the Los Angeles Rams game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Blueface popped the question to Jaidyn. Surrounded by their friends, Jaidyn happily accepted his proposal. She subsequently shared closeup pictures of the engagement ring on her Instagram stories. Soon after, she posted photos of the couple together after the proposal. She captioned them: “Mrs. Porter,” and “Today was the best day ever.”

Fans have noted that the engagement comes just two months after Blueface welcomed his son with his ex, Chrisean Rock. Nonetheless, he and Jaidyn Alexis seemed to be truly happy together yet again. However, after an alleged “mystery date” with another woman, it’s unclear where their relationship stands. Nonetheless, it’s evident that he isn’t ready to put an end to his seemingly-continuous cycle of troublesome relationships.

