Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis Are For Life, He Promises To Take Care Of Her "Whether We Together Or Not"

For Blueface, 2023 has been a year of bouncing back and forth between his two baby mamas, Jaidyn Alexis and Chrisean Rock. Though they've had their issues in the past, the "Thotiana" artist has always felt a strong bond with the former, who also happens to be his high school sweetheart. Alexis has given Blue two beautiful children. She's also the first signee of his MILF Music label, allowing her to grow her fanbase thanks to singles like "Stewie" and "Barbie." As she continues to grow more confident as a performer, the black-haired beauty has been taking stages alongside her co-parent throughout the fall, making him more proud of her than ever before.

"Don't play with Jaidyn, it's that simple," Blueface tweeted on Monday (December 18). "Don't throw none, don't say none. It's gonna go up every time 😈," his first message ends. "Whether we together or not, Ima take care of her for the rest of her life on sY," the California native added in another tweet. "I said what I said."

Blueface Will Always Be Team Jaidyn

Blue may be willing to make sure Alexis is financially secure, but it's hard to deny that he's done a number on her emotionally throughout their relationship. Watching him run back to Rock whenever facing turmoil with his first baby mama certainly hasn't been easy, and the backlash the embattled entertainer continuously faces for how he treats his children causes a headache for both of his co-parents. Not only did he previously receive a visit from CPS for having strippers in the house with his adolescent son, Javaughn, but he was also cancelled for posting an NSFW photo of Junior's hernia on Twitter.

If taking care of Jaidyn Alexis includes getting her to fight rowdy concert patrons, then Blueface is doing a top-notch job. Earlier this week, authorities confirmed that they're investigating the 26-year-old for his role in instigating the violence while he's currently on probation for a previous strip club shooting. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

