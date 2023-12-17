Blueface Confirms Fight With Soulja Boy, Makes Jaidyn Alexis Brawl With A Fan At Utah Show

Blueface has confirmed that he will be preparing to throw down with Soulja Boy at Glendale Park at 5pm Pacific. Blue confirmed the news on Instagram with a brief video. However, it's unclear if Soulja will be there. "Whether you be there or not, I'll be waiting," Blue said in his video. Blue challenged Soulja in the early hours of Sunday morning. "Soulja meet me tomorrow 5pm at Glendale park bro neutral area nobody hood or none bring whoever you want bro please show up an run my fade on sY," Blue wrote on X in the early hours of Sunday morning. Furthermore, Blue also continued to bring up the fact that he had previously slept with Soulja's BM. "This his Bm right here….shouldn’t have brought up Jaidyn f-ck n-gga….play this at the versus an it’s over," Blue wrote on X alongside a video.

Meanwhile, Blue had Jaidyn Alexis throwing hands in Utah. After inviting a fan on stage, Blue immediately began to beef the woman before shoving her at Alexis. The pair immediately began to scuffle before being separated by security. This came after Blue bragged about how protective he was of Alexis. "When I heard the word “Jaidyn” come out his mouth now that’s where he f-cked up at that ones going to cost you every time 😂 I turn to a savage bout Jaidyn," the rapper admitted. However, commenters were quick to point out that Blueface is not exactly a paragon of virtue when it comes to treating his baby mama right.

Jaidyn Alexis Stuns At Blueface Concert

Furthermore, Alexis earned praise from across her fandom as she posted up in a racing jacket and new wig ahead of their Utah concert. Alexis paired the jacket with a black crop top and her signature "Jaidyn" pendant chain. "She always been a pretty woman she just receives a lot of hate," one person responded on Instagram. However, not everyone was complimentary. "Don't like Ebony prn and hates black women but wears perm Yaki😂 someone make it make sense! Don't wanna be us but wanna look like us!😂😂," one person argued.

Despite their often strained relationship, the pair are often seemingly inseparable. In October, Alexis staked her claim on Blueface, calling the rapper "her d-ck" despite new rumors about him. She made the bold claim in a video posted to social media, where she was vibing with Blue, and the rapper was claiming that he "wasn't going nowhere". However, several people have claimed that Blue has in fact been going places. First, there is Chrisean Rock, who claims that she and Blue were hooking up mere days before he proposed to Alexis.

Blueface Has Jaidyn Throwing Down On Stage

