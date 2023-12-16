Jaidyn Alexis' New Look Wows Fans As Blueface Admits How Protective Of Her He Is

Jaidyn Alexis has earned praise from across her fandom as she posted up in a racing jacket and new wig. Alexis paired the jacket with a black crop top and her signature "Jaidyn" pendant chain. "She always been a pretty woman she just receives a lot of hate," one person responded on Instagram. However, not everyone was complimentary. "Don't like Ebony prn and hates black women but wears perm Yaki😂 someone make it make sense! Don't wanna be us but wanna look like us!😂😂," one person argued.

Meanwhile, Blueface admitted on X, formerly Twitter, just how defensive he is about Alexis. "When I heard the word “Jaidyn” come out his mouth now that’s where he fucked up at that ones going to cost you every time 😂 I turn to a savage bout Jaidyn," the rapper admitted. However, commenters were quick to point out that Blueface is not exactly a paragon of virtue when it comes to treating his baby mama right.

Read More: Blueface & Soulja Boy Beef Over Verzuz Battle Claims

Jaidyn Stakes Her Claim On Blueface

Despite their often strained relationship, the pair are often seemingly inseparable. In October, Alexis staked her claim on Blueface, calling the rapper "her d-ck" despite new rumors about him. She made the bold claim in a video posted to social media, where she was vibing with Blue, and the rapper was claiming that he "wasn't going nowhere". However, several people have claimed that Blue has in fact been going places. First, there is Chrisean Rock, who claims that she and Blue were hooking up mere days before he proposed to Alexis.

Furthermore, Alexis' assertion came the same week as a video showing Blueface snuggling up to an unknown woman. The video just showed the pair cuddling, but knowing Blue's history, there's every chance that things went further than that. However, Alexis' reaction showed that she's not fazed by the allegations and rumors. Furthermore, nothing more came of those infidelity allegations. Although, Blueface was of course quickly embroiled more drama involving Chrisean Rock.

Read More: Blueface Shades Sex Workers, Posts Job Ad For An Assistant

[via]