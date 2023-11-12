Blueface Shades Sex Workers, Posts Job Ad For An Assistant

Blueface, as he often is, has been pretty busy on social media the last few days. First was a bizarre post that appeared to throw shade at sex workers. "Y are you masturbating online when Walmart is literally hiring," the rapper wrote on X on Thursday. It's hard to take the tweet as anything other than a shot at those who produce adult content online. However, the comments were divided between Blue's die-hard loyalists and people clowning on him for his own tenuous fame. "YOU would be working at Walmart without Chrisean 😂," one person clapped back. Meanwhile, several others called out Blue for being an absent father.

However, it isn't just Walmart who is apparently hiring. Late on Saturday night, Blue posted what appeared to be a job ad for an assistant position. "I’m hiring rn who wan answer my fone for me good pay 1k a week," he wrote. Of course, the comments were filled with people begging to take the job, especially for pay like what Blue is reportedly offering. It remains to be seen if the job offer is legit and if someone is actually about to enter the strange world that Blue lives in.

Read More: Blueface’s Mom Karlissa Saffold Meets Junior, Says Chrisean Rock Knew What She Was Getting Into

Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis Clowned For "Home-Cooked Meal"

Elsewhere, Blueface and his ever-growing family were the subject of some top-tier clowning earlier this week. Blue took to social media to post pictures of the "home-cooked meal" that fiancee Jaidyn Alexis had whipped up for him. The image showed a rather sad mess of undercooked pasta and tomato sauce topped with partially melted Kraft singles. In a way, it was very reminiscent of the incredibly sad chicken alfredo that Drake's personal chef made for Sexyy Red.

As mentioned, people absolutely came for Alexis, and Blueface by extension, in the comments. The dish was torn apart, with people critiquing everything from the undercooked pasta to the fact that the couple could have very simply "gone to Olive Garden". However, given that he is never far from infidelity rumors, many also claimed that the mediocre dish was about the level of effort that Blue deserved from his partner's cooking.

Read More: Blueface Cuddles His Son, Chrisean Rock Brags About 2-Month-Old’s $500K Bank Account

[via][via]