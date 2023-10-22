Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis Engaged

Blueface has finally proposed to the mother of his first two children, Jaidyn Alexis. After seeing plenty of ups and downs together in the several years that they've known each other, Blueface decided to make things official. He recently unveiled an emotional new video of his proposal to the "Barbie" performer, reminding everyone not to "play with [his] wife."

In the clip, Blueface is seen surrounded by friends while Jaidyn sits unsuspectingly at a table. He then announces how much he loves the mother of two before getting down onto one knee before her. Jaidyn appears shocked and elated, expectedly nodding her head to say 'yes.' She then brings him in for a big embrace, as Blueface proudly shows off her massive ring for the camera.

Blueface Proposes To Jaidyn Alexis

Of course, everyone around them was beyond thrilled to have witnessed the heartfelt moment, cheering on the happy couple. In another clip, the two of them are seen holding one another in an emotional embrace. Clearly, both of them have had a great deal of emotion wrapped up in their relationship for quite some time. Fans are glad to finally see the performers committing to one another, and couldn't be more excited for their future.

The proposal came at an opportune time for the "Thotiana" performer, who just recently got some backlash from his mother after he referred to Jaidyn as his "wife." The two have a history of not getting along, and have been exchanging some words on social media in recent days. Regardless, the duo look more than happy amid their new engagement, tearfully celebrating in Blueface's latest post. What do you think of Blueface finally taking the next step in his relationship with Jaidyn Alexis? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Congratulations to Jaidyn Alexis and Blueface!

