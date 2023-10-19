Blueface Takes Aim At His Own Mother For Her Comments On Jaidyn Alexis

Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis recently appeared for an interview on The Jason Lee Show and it has everyone talking. That included the rapper's own mother who had plenty to say in an Instagram rant. "We can talk about a whole bunch of s**t that drove me f**king crazy. Like, you and your drunk-a** mammy sitting at the f**king table whining about some d**k all day when I'm trying to run a f**king business," she said in the unhinged IG live video. "You moved out because your man was over there with a Black girl and you couldn't do s**t about it. You took my daughter up over there and got her into that bulls**t. Got her into a fight with the girl. The girl lost her tooth. All that bulls**t was your s**t," Karlissa continued.

Now, Blueface is clapping back with a pair of tweets aimed at his mother's reaction to the situation. "Aye what do Karlissa be talking about," he typed in his first tweet responding to the situation. He doubled down with a follow-up tweet that read "You is too old for this [for real]." Watch the original Instagram live video of Karlissa and read some fan reactions to it below.

Blueface Tweets About His Mom In Reaction To Jaidyn Alexis Interview

Chrisean Rock also had a big reaction to the interview. She commented on one moment in particular when Blue gave details on a physical relationship he allegedly had with Megan Thee Stallion. Chrisean thought Jaidyn should have "popped" Blue for talking about his interactions with another woman right in front of her.

During the interview Blueface also told an awkward story involving Jaidyn and Chrisean. Apparently there was a moment where Jaidyn walked in at the wrong time and accidentally saw Blue and Chrisean having sex. What do you think of Blueface tweeting about his own mother after she went off on Jaidyn Alexis in an Instagram live video? Let us know in the comment section below.

