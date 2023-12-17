Blueface Trolls Jaidyn Alexis During Her Soundcheck: Watch

It's no secret that Blueface finds entertainment in trolling Jaidyn Alexis, the mother of his first two kids. He frequently pokes fun at the "Barbie" MC on social media, oftentimes centering his jokes around her career, as well as his role as her de facto manager. As one would expect, this can lead to some tension between the two high school sweethearts, though Jaidyn usually manages to laugh off his occasionally demeaning comments.

This has been no exception as the "Stewie" artist hones her performance skills, as evidenced by a new clip. In the clip, Jaidyn and her backup dancers are seen rehearsing their choreography ahead of one of her shows when the "Thotiana" rapper chimes in. "Talk into the mic," he urges her, "so you can practice your voice." Jaidyn more or less tells him to back off, insisting that she knows what she's doing. "No," she says sheepishly, letting him know that they're waiting for others to begin.

Jaidyn Alexis Tells Blueface To Leave Her Alone

"Talk into the mic please," Blueface persisted, prompting her to reluctantly mumble a few words into her microphone. Laughter ensued, but Jaidyn made it clear that she had it under control, and would prefer that he let her do her thing without interrupting. "Leave me alone!" she joked, "Your st*pid a** embarrassed me so bad." While some social media users are accusing Blueface of being a "menace," others are coming to his defense, claiming that he was simply doing his best to "coach" Jaidyn amid her rise to success.

Blueface has maintained a similar sentiment throughout the hate he attracts online, which typically involves his tumultuous relationships with either Jaidyn or Chrisean Rock. He raises some eyebrows with the way he tends to treat the women in his life, but insists that he only wants the best for them. "I empower women, I respect women," he Tweeted last week. What do you think of this latest clip of Blueface and Jaidyn Alexis? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

