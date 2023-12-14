Blueface Claims To Empower & Respect Women, Asks Rapper For The Smoke

Blueface recently took to Twitter with some very interesting claims considering his long and chaotic relationship history. "I empower women, I respect women," he recently expressed on the social media platform with no further context. Of course, this very slightly makes sense because of the rapper's propensity to try to turn his baby mamas into successful artists, which he will try again on a new show with Zeus soon. However, when you look at how he actually treats and speaks about these women, you'll find a much more worrisome pattern that doesn't really reflect much empowerment or respect. We don't want to play a blame game here, though; it's what happens with toxic couples that display their dysfunction online.

Furthermore, a lot of people had fun with this on the site, reminiscing on all the times that Blueface proved this wrong with his actions. Still, that's not to say that women haven't disrespected and tried to ruin him before, albeit to a lesser degree. For example, Chrisean Rock recently made a claim that surely won't sit right with the California MC due to his close-mindedness, but that would be pretty normal otherwise. She alleged that he's bisexual, and that she found that he searched for homosexual male adult videos.

Blueface "Empowers" & "Respects" Women

In other news, Blueface also caught some strays from fellow spitter X4 on his IG Live session on Monday night (December 11), in which he dissed his manager Wack 100. Then, he went into the rapper's DMs, and challenged him to put his money where his mouth is. "So you don't wan get down? You turning it down?" the "Thotiana" artist jabbed at X4. "ON NHC PULL UP TO THE HOOD TMMR," he responded. "DEADHOMIES. FC. FC. IM NOT 1 OF THEM. U GONE SEE."

X4 Posts DMs Of Blue's Jabs

"You beat the case cuz you ain't do it," Blue clapped back. "YOU TRYNA GET ME TO TELL ON MYSELF," X4 retorted. "BYE POLICE INO A COP WHEN I SEE ONE." "So you don't wan squabble up just say you turning it down cuz," Jaidyn Alexis' former boo went on. "You a day room n***a you not the type to go rack them bunks and get cracking. Ima internet n***a but you posting dms. That's what I thought quiet as a church mouse now." For more news and the latest updates on Blueface, check back in with HNHH.

