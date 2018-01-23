empowerment
- MusicBlueface Claims To Empower & Respect Women, Asks Rapper For The SmokeWhether it's through blunt and contradictory Twitter messages or IG beef with other MCs, Blue is always keeping himself entertained.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsHaviah Mighty & Yizzy Drop A Drill Anthem With "Protest"Haviah Mighty unique take on whispery drill doesn't only prove itself as a banger but delivers a strong message on Black empowerment.By Joe Abrams
- GramWaka Flocka Says "Warring With Yourself" Is The Greatest Battle In LifeHe dropped some Waka Wisdom on IG.By Erika Marie
- NewsLizzo's New Album "Cuz I Love You" Is All About Female EmpowermentLizzo receives some help from Missy Elliott and Gucci Mane.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyWale Shuts Down "Twerk" Video Haters, Defines Empowerment"Telling somebody to do with THEIR body gives who the power? You or them?"By Zaynab
- SongsAriana Grande Speaks On Big Sean, Pete Davidson & Mac Miller In "thank u, next"Ari is all about loving Ari. By hnhh
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Announces She Will Pay Rent, Tuition & More For Her Biggest FansThe public figure plans to empower her fanbase by funding their personal projects.By Zaynab
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: Willow Smith's Most Female-Empowering PostsWillow Smith is using her celebrity status for good, here's proof. By E Gadsby
- MusicWill.I.Am Says Music Industry Is "Diminishing" Female EmpowermentWill.I.Am calls out the music industry for its supposed sexist tendencies. By Matt F