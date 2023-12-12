Chrisean Rock Calls Blueface Bisexual, Says She Found Gay Porn In His Search History

Chrisean Rock and Blueface have been embroiled in a whole lot of drama over the last few years. Overall, the relationship has been extremely toxic and inconsistent. At this point, it is clear that these two are not very compatible with one another. Consequently, they are actually no longer together. Instead, Blue is doing his own thing while Chrisean raises their child together. It has been a hard breakup to watch play out in the public eye, especially with all of the antics they end up getting to.

Having said all of that, Blueface and Chrisean have been going back and forth over the past couple of days. Overall, a lot of it has to do with Offset. Out of nowhere, Blueface accused Chrisean of sleeping with Offset while he was still with Cardi B. It was a pretty wild allegation, and subsequently, Offset and Chrisean were forced to respond. Now, Chrisean is going back on the offensive and making all sorts of claims about Blueface and his sexuality.

Chrisean Rock Speaks

In the video down below, Chrisean makes the claim that she once saw gay porn in Blueface's search history. This led her to calling him bisexual and ultimately using that to attack his character. She called him a "fruity loop" and noted that she wouldn't want someone like that raising her son. Overall, it is a pretty homophobic thing to say, although we doubt Chrisean actually cares. Instead, the goal here is to leave the father of her child feeling embarrassed. So far, her tactics seem to be working quite well.

With all of this name-calling taking place, let us know how you feel about the situation, in the comments section below.

