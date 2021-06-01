bisexual
- MusicVictoria Monet Discusses People Not Understanding Her SexualityMonet also discussed being nominated for 7 Grammys this year.By Lavender Alexandria
- LifeIs Chrisean Rock Bisexual? Reality Star Rejects Thirsty Woman On IG LiveThe "Baddies" cast member is confused why some assume she's interested in hooking up with the same sex, but the internet suggests her behaviour is to blame.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsChrisean Rock Calls Blueface Bisexual, Says She Found Gay Porn In His Search HistoryThere is never a dull moment between these two.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsRoyce Reed Says Dwight Howard Was "Freaky" But Didn't Know He's BisexualAmid his ex's new comments on their relationship, the basketball player told folks that they should pray for their enemies.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsUFC's Jeff Molina Comes Out As Bisexual After Oral Sex Video LeaksAlthough the 25-year-old lamented that he couldn't come out on his own terms, he said the support that he receives means a lot to him.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsAugust Alsina Seemingly Reveals He Has A BoyfriendAugust says he found love in an unconventional way before revealing his love to thew world. By Lamar Banks
- EntertainmentEmily Ratajkowski Seemingly Comes Out As Bisexual In New TikTok VideoFans believe the model confirmed her sexuality in her latest video. By Lamar Banks
- RelationshipsLil Wop Speaks On Being Bisexual, "I'll Make A N*gga My B*tch"Lil Wop embraces his sexuality and goes for a certain type-- transgenders and fems.By Lawrencia Grose
- RandomLil Wop Disses Gucci Mane After Coming Out As BisexualLil Wop reveals he's no longer signed to 1017 Records after dissing Gucci Mane and coming out as bisexual.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureIsaiah Rashad's Rumoured Sex Tape Leak Has Fans Sympathizing With The RapperSome have been speculating about the "Hey Mista" rapper's sexuality after a leaked clip surfaced.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTahiry Calls Joe Budden A "Woman Beater" But Claims He's "Far From [Bisexual]"She addressed the gossip surrounding her ex while telling her other former flame Vado to stop calling her "and popping up to my old crib."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJoe Budden's Revelation Deemed "Peak 2021" Behaviour By TwitterTwitter users couldn't believe when Budden announced this today.By Thomas Galindo
- AnticsAzealia Banks Reacts To Joe Budden Coming Out As BisexualAzealia Banks comments on Joe Budden seemingly coming out as bisexual, claiming that she has been warning people for years.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJoe Budden Appears To Come Out As BisexualJoe Budden seemingly came out on the latest episode of his podcast, saying that he is bisexual.By Alex Zidel
- Gram50 Cent Reacts To New Superman Coming Out As BisexualDC Comics revealed that the son of Superman and Lois Lane comes out as bisexual in the latest comic. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureBoosie Reacts To Batman's Robin Being Bisexual: "New World Order"The rapper warned people to protect their children.By Erika Marie
- RandomRobin Comes Out As Bisexual In "Batman" ComicBatman's sidekick Robin has officially come out as bisexual!By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Denies She Was "Queer-Baiting" In "Wild Side" Visual With NormaniAfter "Rolling Stone" made "queer-baiting" claims about the pair, Cardi clapped back and once again stated she's openly bisexual.By Erika Marie
- GramMegan Fox Flaunts Rainbow Nails In Pride Month IG Post: "Putting The B In #LGBTQIA"Megan Fox flexed her rainbow-colored nail polish in honor of Pride Month, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- GramDreamDoll Reveals She's Bisexual In Pride Month PostDreezy jumped in the comments to joke that it wasn't much of a secret.By Erika Marie