Victoria Monet Discusses People Not Understanding Her Sexuality

Victoria Monet is blossoming into a superstar. She released her debut major label album Jaguar II last year to acclaim from both fans and critics. That album was propelled by her breakthrough hit "On My Mama" which peaked at number 35 on the Hot 100 last year. The song is still hovering on the chart inside the top 50 this week. The song has also racked up more than 67 million streams on Spotify. That puts it among her biggest tracks on the platform.

She got the biggest news yet when the Grammy nominations dropped. She scored an incredible 7 nominations for her breakout year including Best New Artist. She and Ice Spice are neck and neck among those projecting who the favorites are for the Best New Artist Award. The nominations and the major year she had in 2023 were central to a recent interview she did with CBS Mornings. But it wasn't the only attention-grabbing topic she discussed while there. Check out some clips from the interview that have fans talking below.

Victoria Monet On Being Bisexual

Victoria Monet has been openly bisexual and in the new interview she discussed the ways people misunderstand it. After confirming that she's comfortable identifying as bisexual and people knowing about it. But she expanded on misconceptions about it. She explained that people somehow don't understand that she can still be attracted to women while actively dating a man she has a child with.

Monet has been brushing shoulders with some of the biggest names in music following her breakthrough moment. Earlier this month video made the rounds online of her enjoying herself at a club with Janelle Monae and Teyana Taylor. And just a few weeks later she was out with Megan Thee Stallion, who was grinding on her in advance of an explosive beef with Nicki Minaj that erupted last week. What do you think of Victoria Monet explaining how people have trouble understanding her bisexuality? Do you think she'll win the Best New Artist award at the Grammys this weekend? Let us know in the comment section below.

