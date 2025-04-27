Ari Lennox Admits Trying To Date Women But Says Its Not For Her

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 815 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2025 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 5: Ari Lennox performs onstage during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 5, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Upon entering her Soft Girl Era, Ari Lennox announced her departure from J. Cole's Dreamville imprint after expressing contract disputes.

Ari Lennox recently opened up about her brief exploration of dating women, admitting the experience left her feeling uneasy and uncertain.

During a candid livestream, the 34-year-old R&B singer was asked if she would ever consider pursuing a relationship with another woman. Her response was refreshingly honest. Lennox revealed she had given it a try earlier this year but quickly realized it was not the right path for her.

"I tried for like one second, getting to know this person," Lennox shared. "Then it got weird, and I just felt insecure."

Her experience, though brief, offered clarity. Lennox explained that understanding women—beyond friendship—proved far more complicated than she expected. She confessed that she struggles to understand herself most days, making the complexity of dating women even more daunting.

After her short-lived foray into same-sex dating, Lennox decided to return to what feels more familiar: dating men. Yet her remarks reflected deeper themes of vulnerability, self-awareness, and the unpredictable nature of human connection.

More: Ari Lennox Reportedly Parts Ways With Dreamville Months After Calling The Label Out

Ari Lennox Dating Women

The Washington, D.C. native, celebrated for her soulful voice and raw lyricism, has never shied away from revealing her inner thoughts. Whether in interviews, onstage, or through her music, Lennox invites listeners into her emotional world with a disarming openness.

This glimpse into her personal life resonated with many, especially those navigating the complexities of identity, attraction, and self-esteem. Her willingness to share insecurities rather than mask them underscores why Lennox remains one of R&B's most relatable figures.

Her honesty about relationships, both with herself and others, mirrors the themes that run through her celebrated albums like Shea Butter Baby and age/sex/location. Lennox's storytelling captures the messy, beautiful contradictions of life and love without pretense.

While her experiment with dating women may not have led to a lasting connection, it added another layer to her ongoing journey of self-discovery. For Lennox, each experience—whether triumphant or challenging—seems to find its way into the fabric of her artistry.

As she continues to evolve personally and professionally, fans can expect Lennox to remain fearless in sharing the highs and lows of her path. Her honesty, paired with her undeniable talent, cements her status as a voice of her generation—one willing to confront even the most awkward truths head-on.

More: Ari Lennox Is Ready To Be In Her "Soft Girl Era" On Her Latest Single

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
ari lennox Music Ari Lennox: Her 7 Best R&B Grooves 741
Ari Lennox Dreamville Call Label Out Music News Music Ari Lennox Reportedly Parts Ways With Dreamville Months After Calling The Label Out 2.4K
2023 Ari Lennox Governors Ball Music Festival Pop Culture Ari Lennox Isn't Down With Dating People In The Music Industry 580
Ari Lennox In Concert Streetwear Ari Lennox Shows Off Her Toned Body In Fishnets While On Tour 2.4K