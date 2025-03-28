Ari Lennox Is Ready To Be In Her "Soft Girl Era" On Her Latest Single

Ari Lennox has seemingly been rebounding nicely since her turbulent 2024, and her first release of 2025 is a great way to keep it behind her.

About five weeks ago, Ari Lennox did say that she's got one cooking, so we are holding out hope that it's going to arrive sooner than later. We do have to give her some grace, though. The Interscope signee expressed how badly she wants to move on from them and J. Cole 's Dreamville. Additionally, Ari was dealing with some financial struggles that she herself divulged on. There hasn't been much in the way of updates on either front, but it seems things are settling down. Getting "Soft Girl Era" is certainly a good sign that she's doing better. Her vocals are effortless, stunning, and entrancing. She's embracing being the prize of a man and as a result, she's getting her needs met in more ways than one. We are here for the Ari comeback.

Ari Lennox is begging to be a passenger princess, showered with gifts, and of course, receive some good old-fashioned loving. Those are just a few things she's asking for on her brand-new single, "Soft Girl Era." It's the Washington D.C. singer and songwriter's first release of 2025 and follow-up to her October single, "Smoke." 2024 was more of a year for features as she lent her talents to Jessie Reyez, Camper, and Foggieraw. However, that next step is for her to drop a new album. It's been nearly three full years since age/sex/location and it's about damn time for an update to her catalog.

