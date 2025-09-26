Ari Lennox isn't the most active R&B singer out there today, but that doesn't mean she's not as talented or respected. The Washington D.C. native is one of the most consistent acts when it comes to songwriting and presenting emotions and ideas in a clever way.
It's the subtly that makes her songs so entrancing and sexy. "Vacancy" is another incredible example of her tone-setting prowess. "Motion in the bathtub, fill it up / Got some water on the rug, made it flood / Maybe you could use your tongue, likе a plug / Look in my eyes while I chug, know it's snug."
The production is also on point, which comes to us via icon Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox. It's swanky, seductive, and incorporates some subtle 90s cues in the best ways.
Lennox's singing is powerful as well, particularly in the song's second half. It brings you into her situation, and how badly she wants this person to "fill this vacancy."
It's her second single of 2025, following her catchy "Soft Girl Era" jam that seemingly marked her departure from Dreamville. Both this track and its predecessor are both Interscope releases only.
Hopefully, this means there won't be a major delay for her next album, whenever that will come out. We haven't heard much of anything about one, so we are praying that this didn't slow up any potential progress.
Ari Lennox "Vacancy"
Quotable Lyrics:
Etta James surround with the sound
Maybe you can help out, look around
Got some walls that need paintin', rearrangin'
See them legs on the table, kind of shaky
Got some pipes that be leakin', do you see it?
You can stay here for the weekend, no leavin'