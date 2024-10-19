Ari Lennox Dodges No "Smoke" On New Single

Ari Lennox never disappoints.

It’s been a busy month for Ari Lennox. Last week, the songstress took to Instagram to announce that she plans to leave social media for good later this year. According to her, it’s taken a toll on her mental health, and it’s simply no longer worth it for her. She detailed her desire to be “free and complete,” and made it clear that the internet has no part in it.

Now, she’s unveiled a new music video, which fittingly leans into themes of mental health. The video for “Smoke” takes place in a mental institution, and shows Lennox fighting with staff, singing in a straightjacket, and more. The song itself features lyrics about not backing down from any conflict, but instead, doing the opposite by addressing it head-on.

The release of her latest single comes shortly after Lennox canceled her performance in LA earlier this month due to low ticket sales. She opened up about the situation on Instagram Live, expressing hope that things will change after she releases more music. "We just couldn't sell tickets," she explained at the time. "So, that's my life right now. I guess hopefully things will change once I drop the music, drop the album and it is though very telling." What do you think of Ari Lennox’s new single? What about its accompanying music video? Will you be adding “Smoke” to your fall playlist or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Ari Lennox Unveils New Music Video

