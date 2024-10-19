Cochise Delivers A Massive Anthem With "GOOGLE ME" Single

BYElias Andrews
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ab67616d0000b2730a4d2dc72196c8b02b8b5783ab67616d0000b2730a4d2dc72196c8b02b8b5783
The beat on this thing is bananas.

Cochise has a unique style of hip hop. He has a lot in common with Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti. The strained vocal inflections and the emphasis on melody over lyrics. The thing that sets him apart, though, are the instrumentals. Uzi and Carti are willing to push their music into harsh and even bracing territory, but Cochise is more than happy to supply his fans with colorful and instantly catchy music. It's a strength, not a weakness. And "GOOGLE ME" might be his best single to date.

There was more hype than usual behind this new Cochise single, and now that it's here, we get why. "GOOGLE ME" has a fun title and a playful vocal delivery from the rapper, but the beat is the star. Wow, there is a lot going on here. The first leg of the song is packed with stuttering synth patterns that make it sound like it's taking flight. Things kick up a notch halfway through, and the drums kick in even harder on the second half. The synth leads are absolute ear candy, especially when paired with Cochise's unhinged chorus. "GOOGLE ME" is an absolute adventure of a song. It feels like an EP packed into one single great song. Cochise fans are going to be eating good off this one for a while.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Cochise Continues His Dominant Run With Exciting New Banger "4 AM"

Cochise Treats Fans To His Most Adventurous Track

Quotable Lyrics:

Mix the Hennessey with Cocaine, undefeated
When these b*tches seein' me, they turn anemic
If you're leavin' me on read, you get deleted
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Read More: Cochise & Amine Are A Fun Pairing On "NASTY"

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...