Cochise Delivers A Massive Anthem With "GOOGLE ME" Single

The beat on this thing is bananas.

Cochise has a unique style of hip hop. He has a lot in common with Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti. The strained vocal inflections and the emphasis on melody over lyrics. The thing that sets him apart, though, are the instrumentals. Uzi and Carti are willing to push their music into harsh and even bracing territory, but Cochise is more than happy to supply his fans with colorful and instantly catchy music. It's a strength, not a weakness. And "GOOGLE ME" might be his best single to date.

There was more hype than usual behind this new Cochise single, and now that it's here, we get why. "GOOGLE ME" has a fun title and a playful vocal delivery from the rapper, but the beat is the star. Wow, there is a lot going on here. The first leg of the song is packed with stuttering synth patterns that make it sound like it's taking flight. Things kick up a notch halfway through, and the drums kick in even harder on the second half. The synth leads are absolute ear candy, especially when paired with Cochise's unhinged chorus. "GOOGLE ME" is an absolute adventure of a song. It feels like an EP packed into one single great song. Cochise fans are going to be eating good off this one for a while.

Cochise Treats Fans To His Most Adventurous Track

