Cochise & Amine Are A Fun Pairing On "NASTY"

Cochise continues to say that his album is coming.

Since October of last year, Palm Bay, Florida rapper Cochise has been dropping single after single. 10 songs have been released in this span, with "NASTY" featuring Amine being the latest addition. With this pretty extensive stretch, it's making us wonder how many songs are going to be on this next album. Will they all make the cut, or will some be left alone? However, this question is nearly not as important as the one fans are asking which is, "When is it coming?" According to Cochise's Instagram post hyping up the release of him and Amine's "NASTY". "ALBUM SOON. BILLS ARE DUE", he wrote.

For now, we are just going to have wait patiently and keep his recent material in our minds as fresh as possible. When it comes to "NASTY", Cochise is giving us what we are well accustomed to at this point. That is of course really animated and zany rapping with a nice dose of humor added into the mix. The beat (as usual) is also well put together and energetic. Lex Luger and CHASETHEMONEY can be credited in this case. Overall, there are few people out there who are surprised by the Amine feature. To be honest, we aren't. He shares a lot of similar qualities that Cochise does, especially on the delivery side. It's a solid collab for sure and we think you should give it a spin.

"NASTY" - Cochise & Amine

Quotable Lyrics: