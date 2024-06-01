Cochise Unleashes Yet Another Upbeat Single "Lay Up"

Cochise continues to impress.

Cochise never fails to come through with an upbeat banger, and his latest release is certainly no exception. Earlier this week, the Florida-born performer unleashed a new single called "Lay Up" alongside an accompanying music video, and so far listeners are impressed. The fun, laid-back track sees him sing about passing up all of his competitors with ease, and never letting them stand in his way.

He told fans ahead of the release that it'd be dropping in honor of his birthday. "IM GETTING OLD. DROPPING A SONG FOR MY BIRTHDAY GIFT TONIGHT," he wrote, building further anticipation. The catchy track is in the same vein as some of his other recently released singles such as "Geeked" and "Jackpot."

Cochise Unveils New Music Video

It's unclear whether or not these will eventually end up as part of a larger project, though fans certainly hope so. That may not be the only thing they have to look forward to in the near future, however. Towards the beginning of last month, Cochise took to Instagram to announce that he'll be embarking on a tour this summer alongside SNOT, Baby Kia, FourFive, and more. The "Get Busy Or Die" tour is scheduled to begin in July, with dates in Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, and more.

What do you think of Cochise's new track? Will you be adding "Lay Up" to your summer playlist or not? Do you want to hear more new music from Cochise in the near future? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Uh, yeah, shawty wanna talk to me, I thought she didn't know me
Shawty tryna text my phone and said she miss the old me
B*tch, after that, tell your friends that they nosy
I crop the pic after pic like Adobe
I block a hit after hit like a goalie

