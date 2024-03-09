Cochise Has Fans "GEEKED" With New Single

Sunshine State rapper Cochise has been at it for several years now, but he has not gotten enough love. He is colorful and zany style is what has fans coming back for more. He is not your most lyrical rapper, but he makes up for that in charisma and energy. Cochise is bringing plenty of that to the table on his brand-new single "GEEKED."

This single comes just a couple of weeks after his late February release "YOSHIMITSU." Furthermore, Cochise is also following up a big-time placement on the debut album, All is Yellow, from Cole Bennett's Lyrical Lemonade. He teamed up with a bevy of other rappers such as Juicy J, Denzel Curry, and Lil B, as well as Teezo Touchdown. If you want to check it out the song is called "First Night."

Listen To "GEEKED" By Cochise

Fans are loving "GEEKED" so far and for good reason. Cochise has nailed the formula for creating ear-grabbing beats with a lot of personality. If you pay close attention, this cut seamlessly transitions to "YOSHIMITSU." This new track is only 1:37, but it does leave a lasting impression.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "GEEKED," by Cochise? Is this one of his strongest tracks lately, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the song and why? Do you think he has an album on the way? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Cochise. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Told that boy to hold it (Hold it)

I got so much money (Money)

Wallet never foldin' (Ayy)

Diamonds straight from Africa, while my pockets bloated (Bloated)

She think she Rihanna ('Anna), told me couldn't control it (Hol' it)

All my dogs, they after leash, they not with that trauma (Uh-uh, uhh)

