Open Mike Eagle's Previous Industries Leaves Off Loose & Abstract Single "Zayre"

The underground trio is gearing up for their debut album which is due next month.

Just a few months ago, a new three-headed monster was born. That would the combination of underground hip-hop greats Open Mike Eagle, Video Dave, and STILL RIFT. Together they are known as Previous Industries, and their de facto leader is the first of those three names. If you know anything about these guys, you are well aware by now that doing things by the conventional hip-hop playbook is not the forte. When you go into their music, you are in for a one-of-a-kind listening experience almost every time. Even though these three gentlemen are Chicago natives, they are currently based out of the L.A. area. Pretty soon, these East coasters are going to be dropping their first album.

But before that comes, Previous Industries is back with a new promotional single called "Zayre". This is their third drop overall, but it is their fourth track. Their inaugural release was a two-pack consisting of "Showbiz" and "Braids". After that followed "Pliers", which hit platforms on April 23.

Listen To "Zayre" By Previous Industries

One thing that is cool about each song title so far, is that each one is a reference to a former business. You can credit Stereogum for discovering that neat fun fact. What is even cooler is that Previous Industries is playing into this quite a bit, even including hidden meaning in their lyrics. "When you have time, watch the commercials for Zayre and know that it was a real place where people bought action figures and pants. The producer Child Actor is a genius. He showed us his formula once, and we got really scared… There’s secret lyrics to the hook that [Open Mike Eagle will] never tell you. Dave might tell you for the right price, but he never will". Fans can try and discover more hidden gems when Service Merchandise drops on June 28.