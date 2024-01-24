Open Mike Eagle, Video Dave, And STILL RIFT Share Their First Two Tracks As Previous Industries

Chicago is so rich in its rap history from every corner of the genre. Underground is one of the premier subsets they have to offer. Part of the reason is because Open Mike Eagle, Video Dave, and STILL RIFT, represent the city with pride. They are based in Los Angeles, California now, but do not get things twisted. These guys are Midwesterners through and through. Even more exciting, they are joining forces to create a new rap group, Previous Industries. What is really awesome is that we get to cover their inception as a trio.

All three rappers have shared posts about their new journey together on their social media platforms. Open Mike, perhaps the biggest name of them all, had this to say on his Instagram. "Previous Industries is myself, @video_dave and @STILLRIFT in partnership with @mergerecords. Today we present Showbiz produced by @chldactr and Braids produced by @quellechrist." Let us just say it is a very good time to be around for this moment.

Listen To "Showbiz / Braids" By Previous Industries

Of course, Mike, Dave, and RIFT all bring a unique and unmatched style, even within the group. However, no one outshines the other really. This two-pack of "Showbiz" and "Braids" is a great start for Previous Industries to launch off from. Be sure to give the songs a listen above, and you buy a 7" vinyl of the tracks too. For more information, click here.

What are your thoughts on these brand-new singles, "Showbiz" and "Braids," by Open Mike Eagle, Video Dave, and STILL RIFT? Is this going to be a staple rap trio down the line, why or why not? Who is the best rapper from Previous Industries and why? Which track is the stronger of the two? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Open Mike Eagle, Video Dave, and STILL RIFT. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

