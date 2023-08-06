Open Mike Eagle Drops “WFLD 32” With Video Dave, Eshu Tune & STILL RIFT

Open Mike Eagle has been a unique talent in the underground for years now, and his talents never fail to impress. Moreover, he just released a new single titled “WFLD 32” alongside Eshu Tune (better known as Hannibal Buress), as well as frequent rap collaborators Video Dave and STILL RIFT. Overall, this is quite a woozy, often comical, but nonetheless engaging piece of abstract-tinged hip-hop with a lot of sharp lines and descriptions. Most importantly, each MC comes through with their own mood and approach, whether it’s in lyrical or performance terms. In addition, the cut boasts production from Kenny Segal, who recently teamed up with billy woods for the excellent LP Maps.

Furthermore, the beat here is led by some ghostly and dusty piano key loops, enveloping the track in a hazy cloud. With warm and similarly lo-fi boom-bap drums with a slower tempo, it creates a languid but laidback atmosphere. Of course, sonic pallets like this mean that the lyrics take center stage, and the MCs here don’t slouch on that metric. Open Mike Eagle talks about his desire to be the best in the game and proves his chops with intricate rhyme schemes and clever turns of phrase. Eshu Tune brings some vivid and nostalgic bars, whereas Video Dave and STILL RIFT come through with some slightly more cold-blooded and rough deliveries that provide a nice contrast.

Open Mike Eagle’s “WFLD 32” With Eshu Tune, Video Dave & STILL RIFT: Stream

Meanwhile, this is an exciting track considering that Mike is following up his last album very soon. Apparently this is a single for Open Mike Eagle’s next project, another triumph of ghetto engineering, which is believed to come out in August of this year. As such, we can expect all the lyrical density, wit, charm, and soothing soundscapes that the Chicago-born MC is so skilled at delivering. If you haven’t heard “WFLD 32” yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service and check out some standout bars below. Also, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest on these artists and for more great hip-hop each week.

Quotable Lyrics

Rocket League addiction, need a brand new engine

Team player, gotta perfect my speed boost, flip or stay now

Move later, jump back into the river

After making a whole big deal ’bout not swimming

