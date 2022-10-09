Open Mike Eagle, born Michael W. Eagle II, is a hip-hop artist and comedian. Born in Chicago, Illinois, the 41-year-old now lives in Los Angeles, California, where he is a part of a collective called Project Blowed.

On Friday, October 7, the artist released his album. Entitled “Component System with the Auto Reverse,” the project consists of 14 records. When speaking on the tape’s title, he said, “When I was in high school I used to stay up late to tape the hip-hop shows on college radio station WHPK on the South Side of Chicago… I named each tape. I named one Component System. This album was made in the spirit of that tape but with new music from me.”

There are numerous features on the album from artists including Video Dave, Armand Hammer, Aesop Rock, and more.

Stream the entire project below.

Tracklist

1. The Song with the Secret Name

2. Tdk Scribbled Intro

3. 79th and Stony Island

4. I’ll Fight You

5. Ciruit only (feat. Video Dave & STILL RIFT)

6. I Retired Then I Changed My Mind

7. Burner Account (feat. Armand Hammer)

8. For Doom

9. Crenshaw and Homeland

10. Multi-Game Arcade Cabinet (feat. R.A.P. Ferreira, Video Dave & STILL RIFT)

11. Credits Interlude (feat. Serengeti)

12. Peak Lockdown Raps

13. Kites (feat. Video Dave & STILL RIFT)

14. CD Only Bonus Track (feat. Diamond D & Aesop Rock)