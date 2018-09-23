Open Mike Eagle
- SongsOpen Mike Eagle, Video Dave, And STILL RIFT Share Their First Two Tracks As Previous IndustriesThis is a welcome surprise for underground fanatics. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesOpen Mike Eagle Drops "Another Triumph Of Ghetto Engineering"Open Mike Eagle comes out with a tight project. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsOpen Mike Eagle Drops "WFLD 32" With Video Dave, Eshu Tune & STILL RIFTThis is a woozy, soulful, and lyrically impressive cut, exactly what you'd expect from Mike.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRappers Like MF Doom: Earl Sweatshirt, Aesop Rock, Quasimoto & MoreExplore the profound influence of MF Doom on the hip-hop genre as we spotlight artists like Earl Sweatshirt, Aesop Rock, and more.By Jake Skudder
- MixtapesOpen Mike Eagle Drops New Album, "Component System with the Auto Reverse"Open Mike Eagle featured an abundance of artists on his new project.By Lawrencia Grose
- NewsOpen Mike Eagle Drops Jazzy Jam "i'll fight you"Open Mike Eagle returns with a brand new single, new mixtape and his very own record label. By hnhh
- NewsOpen Mike Eagle Shines On The Lasso Production With "Gold Gloves"Open Mike Eagle and The Lasso deliver incredible vibes on "Gold Gloves."By Alexander Cole
- NewsOpen Mike Eagle Gets Vulnerable With New Album "Anime, Trauma And Divorce"Open Mike Eagle had a lot to get off his chest with this new album.By Alexander Cole
- NewsOpen Mike Eagle Drops Visuals For "Neighborhood Protection Spell"Rep your roots.By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsStream Closed Sessions' Latest Compilation Album "Our Latest Compilation"Closed Sessions dropped a new compilation this week.By Cole Blake
- NewsCheck Out Open Mike Eagle's Newest Single "The Edge Of New Clothes"Stream Open Mike Eagle's new track and support a good cause.By Cole Blake
- NewsOpen Mike Eagle Does It All On New SongOpen Mike Eagle sees both sides of the coin. By Noah C
- NewsOpen Mike Eagle Taps Method Man, Danny Brown & More For "The New Negroes: (Season 1 Soundtrack)""The New Negroes: Season 1" soundtrack is here.By Aron A.
- Music VideosOpen Mike Eagle & Method Man Over-Indulge In "Eat Your Feelings" VisualThe pair poke fun at people who flaunt their wealth.By Erika Marie
- NewsOpen Mike Eagle & Father Examine The Uninteresting Aspects Of Being "Lit"Is getting "lit" overrated?By Erika Marie
- Music VideosOpen Mike Eagle Asks Lizzo For "Extra Consent" In Comedic VisualHe just wants to make sure that she knows what she's getting into.By Erika Marie
- NewsMF DOOM & Open Mike Eagle Claw Back In "Police Myself"MF DOOM joins Open Mike Eagles in describing the pressures of living inside a Police State.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosOpen Mike Eagle & Danny Brown Release Comedic Video For "Unfiltered"Open Mike Eagle and Danny Brown show the cathartic value of being honest via new visuals for "Unfiltered".By Aida C.
- MixtapesStream Open Mike Eagle's New Project "What Happens When I Try To Relax"Open Mike Eagle, who recently started moonlighting as a pro wrestler, drops his latest project "What Happens When I Try To Relax."By Devin Ch
- SongsOpen Mike Eagle Raises The Bar With "Relatable"Open Mike Eagle is "hella relatable" on his latest.By Milca P.